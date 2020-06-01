The pandemic could generate positive spin-offs for the bike
Many people have opted for the bike to move during the COVID-19.
May 31, 2020
Updated at 23h41
Michel Lamarche
The Canadian Press
During a normal year, Suzanne Lareau and her team members would be on the ground, busy putting the final touches to the Festival Go vélo Montréal, 31 may to 7 June, including the Tour of the Island, the flagship event of the practice of the bicycle in the metropolis. But for the reasons that we know, 2020 is not a normal year, and this, finally, is perhaps not such a bad new that it for the sponsors of the bike.
President and ceo of Vélo Québec, Ms. Lareau admit : it still feels a pinch in the heart before the cancellation of the entire schedule of the Festival, which was supposed to be starting with the metropolitan Challenge, Sunday. The pinch is, perhaps, not as strong as at the time of the announcement of the decision, in April, but it is there.
“When it was announced that it was cancelling, I have to admit that it had been the throat. It would have been the 36th edition of the Tour of the Island and there, it cancels. It was extremely sad. But it’s crazy how the time, a little, arrange things. This has put a balm on it, it is to see the amount of cyclists in the streets of the city and the amount of children cycling”, says Ms. Lareau.
Vehicle déconfinement
This phenomenon is not unique to Montreal, ” says Ms. Lareau. It is now outside of the boundaries of Quebec, and the COVID-19 is not foreign, she says.
“What we have seen since the beginning of the containment, what you may have read elsewhere, in other cities, in other countries, in Europe where they were a few weeks ahead of us, it is that the bike is seen to many as being the vehicle of the déconfinement,” she says.
“People have a fear, certainly in the short term I guess, to use public transport because of the distance, which is difficult to obtain. So, it turns out that the bike is a great way of transport in the city when we travel eight kilometres and less to do.
“So, people started to ride the bike, those that had continued to do it, but those who did not, and who perhaps had the taste to try got to buy a bicycle. That fact that the sales of bike explode everywhere, in Europe, the United States, here. Dealers of bike say that they sell the double of what they sell usually.”
Retailers confirm the trend, including Cycling Avenue, a commerce platform online that specializes in the purchase of used bicycles, which are then refurbished for resale to individuals.
“A bike repackaged costs of 30% to 50% less expensive than a new model, similar available in-store. It is a win-win solution with a point of view of quality-price,” says the company in a press release.
Gautier Poiret, vice-president of marketing and communications of the firm, noted an increase in traffic on web site 170 % for the months of April and may, compared to the months of February and march.
The young company, launched in the summer of 2019 and based in Montreal, says he is also perfectly aligned with his projection of a 1000 bikes sold in 2020, and expects to triple its sales with over 2,000 transactions contemplated in 2020, including the redemption and resale.
Despite its success, the company must also contend with the fact that some customers are can be a first bike, or ignore the fact that they may possibly exchange their bike used to buy a new one. And as Cycling Avenue, for the moment, buys used bikes directly from the traders or manufacturers before you resell them online once they have been reconditioned, supply is the key.
“Where we are a little surprised, due to the context, it is the excitement that there is around the shops buying new bikes. There was no indicator that could tell us that he was going to have such a growth, such an acceleration of the purchase of bicycles,” admits Mr. Poiret, whose company carries out sales in all canadian provinces, although its clientele is mostly from Ontario (40 %) and Quebec (35 %).
Thaw collective
For his part, Sylvain Lalonde, co-owner of Sprocket wheels, a boutique located on the Plateau Mont-Royal in Montreal, finds the phenomenon within its repair shop.
“Normally, for us, when the first period of the spring real occurs, whether in march or later, if it is in march it was like a boom, that is, a thaw collective, and there, in the space of seven days, you can book three weeks of repairs with appointments. This phenomenon is amplified this year because it was not the temperature that determined, it were the events, he notes.
“At a time when they are talking, they made the repairs essential, this can be done quickly to allow people to move around. Outside of that, it was at least three weeks of waiting, where people have left us their name and we’ll try to integrate as soon as we can in our schedule to do what is called updates. […] People are told, “spend at least a we see, and if you can do the repair which allows you to ride safely up to a point, there is no problem. At least, you will be able to serve you on your”bike”.
“We try to compensate this way so that there is a working capital quite frenzied.”