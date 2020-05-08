The pandemic destroys 20.5 million jobs in the United States in April
Photo: Damian Dovarganes Associated Press
The american economy has lost 20.5 million jobs in the month of April.
Agence France-Presse and
Julie Chabanas – Agence France-Presse
in Washington
09: 51
- Economy
The american economy had ever destroyed as many jobs in so little time, and the crisis of the Covid-19 has increased the unemployment rate, in two months, to its lowest level for 50 years to a level worthy of the crisis of the 1930s.
Thus, 20.5 million jobs have been destroyed in the month of April, a record high level in so little time.
In comparison, 8.6 million jobs were lost during the two years of the global financial crisis, there is a little more than 10 years.
As for the unemployment rate, which was displayed proudly at 3.5% in February, it jumped to 14.7 percent, its highest level since June 1940.
At the heart of the Great Recession of 2009, the unemployment rate was 10.1%.
These figures dantesque, however, are less worst than expected, as analysts expected 16% to 20% unemployment, and 28 million jobs lost.
“Employment fell sharply in all major sectors, with job losses is particularly important in the leisure and hospitality,” says the department of Labour in a press release.
The number of unemployed people increased from 15.9 million to 23.1 million.
In addition, the number of people employed part time for economic reasons has almost doubled, and reached $ 10.9 million.
These figures are “no surprise” and were “expected,” responded the president, Donald Trump on Fox News.
In the campaign for a second term in the White House, the republican had of the good health of the u.s. economy one of the main arguments of the campaign.
33.5 million
The month of April is the first to reflect the scale of the crisis of the Covid-19 on the world’s largest economy. The shutdown shock to the economy from mid-march has caused them to lose their jobs to 33.5 million people.
But last month, the unemployment rate was only 4.4%, as it is the situation on the 12th day of each month that is taken into account for the calculation, i.e. before the implementation of the measures for massive containment.
Containment measures in the face of the progression of the novel coronavirus have been gradually extended in the country during the second half of march.
Restaurants, cafés, shops were forced to close their doors, just as schools. The women of the household and caretakers of children have been acknowledged. Taxis and other drivers were suddenly no longer had passengers to be transported.
It is now seven weeks that the new registered unemployed are in the millions, against 200.000 to 250.000 new registrations weekly before the crisis.
They were again more than 3 million, between 26 April and 2 may, to have pointed at unemployment for the first time, according to figures released Thursday by the department of Labor. The peak was reached in late march, with 6.8 million new unemployed in a week.
Since then, the recession is very slow.
In total, approximately 33.5 million Americans have asked for an unemployment allowance.
Record of unemployed persons receiving benefit
The administration Trump and the Congress have released a total of 669 billion dollars of loans for small and medium-sized enterprises, in order to help pay the salaries of their employees.
The rights to unemployment have also been temporarily extended to people who were previously not eligible, such as independent workers.
And the country compensate now more unemployed than ever, with 22.6 million people in the last week of April, when they were approximately 1.7 million before the pandemic.
The gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States declined from 4.8% in the first quarter, the largest decline since the fourth quarter of 2008, a time when the United States sank into economic crisis.
The Covid-19 has done more than 75,000 deaths in the United States, and affected 1.2 million people, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university, in which reference is made.