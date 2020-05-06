The pandemic hits Airbnb, Uber and Lyft
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images Agence France-Presse
Drivers show last April in Los Angeles, to request the application of the act AB5.
Tough day for the platforms of the economy of sharing. The pandemic will force Airbnb to lay off a quarter of its employees around the world as Uber and Lyft are assigned in justice by the governor of California.
The boss of Airbnb, has been hit hard by the pandemic of novel coronavirus and containment measures, announced Tuesday, to its employees, the dismissal of approximately 25 % of its 7500 staff in the world, according to a note published on the website of the group.
“We are experiencing a collective crisis, the most painful of our lives,” said Brian Chesky, founder of the platform of reservation of accommodation which has already raised $ 2 billion to deal with the crisis.
For their part, the attorney general of California has sued Tuesday by justice Uber and its american competitor Lyft, accusing them of looking into their drivers as independent workers and not employees, thus depriving them of social rights such as minimum wage or health insurance.
This procedure occurs after the entry into force in the beginning of the year of a california law which should compel the giants of the booking of cars to re-qualify the drivers of VTC staff. “Sometimes, it takes a pandemic to shake us up and make us understand what this situation really means and who suffers from it. Drivers for Uber and Lyft who are infected with coronavirus, or lose their jobs realize soon enough what they are in private, ” said attorney general Xavier Becerra.
“At a time when california’s economy is in crisis, with four million people without a job, we need to facilitate access to income, not harder,” said a spokesman for Uber. The company has promised to challenge this action in court, ” while pushing for the improvement of the working conditions of self-employed drivers, including the minimum income guaranteed and new benefits.”
Uber has already complained the 31 December against the u.s. State to challenge the law known as the ” AB5 “.