The pandemic intensifies, the symptoms multiply
In the space of three months, what had started as a flu classic is transformed into a catalogue of syndromes that in their severe forms can trigger these now famous “storm of cytokine”, a runaway immune response that can lead to death.
May 10, 2020 8h52
Marlowe Hood
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — From head to toe, passing through the lungs and even the kidneys : each week the list of symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus is growing, and a few bodies appear to be spared by this disease the forms of which vary from benign to severe.
It is not uncommon that a virus causes all events, but some of the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, such as the loss of sense of smell or the formation of blood clots, seem to be specific to this epidemic.
“Most viruses can damage the tissues where they reproduce or cause collateral damage to the immune system, which fights infection,” explains Jeremy Rossman, an expert in virology at the british University of Kent.
The doctors suspect that the COVID-19 to be responsible for the hospitalization of dozens of children in New York, London and Paris with inflammatory states “multi-systemic” rare, suggestive of an atypical form of Kawasaki disease or a toxic shock-like syndrome, which attacks the walls of the arteries and can cause organ failure.
Dozens of medical studies have described other consequences potentially lethal disease, including stroke and cardiac injury.
Researchers from the medical University of Nanjing (China) have reported cases of patients who developed complications urinary and renal damage acute.
They have observed changes in male sex hormones, is advising to young men desiring to have children, to consult once healed.
“Be wary of just about everything”
This range of symptoms is it unique ? Not necessarily so. “In a common disease, the complications, though rare, will happen frequently”, decrypts to the AFP Babak Javid infectious disease specialist at the university hospital Centre of Cambridge.
More than four million cases have been reported in the world, but the true number of infections “could reach tens or even hundreds of millions”, according to Mr Javid. “If one person in a thousand, even ten thousand, will develop complications, this is when even thousands of people”.
Doctors general practitioners, first in line, were the first to attempt to identify patterns in the evolution of the epidemic.
“We were told at the beginning : fever, headache, little cough. We added : runny nose, throat scratches which. Then, it was the digestive symptoms : diarrhea, abdominal pain,” recalls Sylvie Monnoye, a family doctor in Paris.
And then pain in the rib cage, loss of taste and smell, links to the skin such as hives or frostbite on toes, neurological disorders… “One started to say that he had to be wary of just about anything,” says Dr. Monnoye.
Slowness of the health authorities
These testimonies are supported by an internal report of the Center for the prevention and control of diseases (CDC) in the United States, which analyzed the symptoms on 2591 patients hospitalized between 1st march and 1st may.
Three-quarters of the patients had chills, fever and/or cough, and almost as much difficulty breathing, the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Nearly one-third of them complained of body aches, ditto for the diarrhea; a quarter of the nausea or vomiting. Some 18 % had headache, 10% to 15% of lung damage or stomach, runny nose, sore throat.
However, until the end of April, the CDC had listed three symptoms : cough, fever and breathing difficulties. His website has been updated since, but has added a few : chills, body aches, headache, loss of sense of smell. The French health authorities have done the same in early may.
Blood clots, failure of the kidneys
The loss of sense of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia) were identified only in 3.5% of patients in the cohort of the CDC), but experts think that these symptoms are more common in less severe cases.
Anosmia and ageusia rarely occurs with other viruses. Just as the appearance of blood clots, that studies have linked to heart problems, thrombosis, hepatic, pulmonary emboli, and brain damage in patients of the COVID-19.
“When a patient of the COVID-19 is very reached, and it may have problems of blood clots, which seem to more frequent than with other viruses”, according to Babak Javid, who concludes : “compared to the flu, you’re more likely to become very sick and die.”