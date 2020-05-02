The pandemic is crippling the network to MTY
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The franchisor and operator of quebec’s restaurants expects that the after-effects of the pandemic are observed for several months yet.
The COVID-19 has paralyzed nearly 30 % of the network Power Group MTY and the franchisor and operator of quebec’s restaurants expects that the after-effects of the pandemic are observed for several months yet.
Of the 2200 establishments are currently closed, some 1,400 are in Canada, primarily in shopping centres and in office buildings. The president and chief executive officer of the société québécoise owner of 80 outlets such as Thai Express, Tiki-Ming, Tutti Frutti and Valentine, Eric Lefebvre, said he expected that the new coronavirus affecting the activities of the company until at least the end of the summer.
Excluding the contribution of acquisitions, sales plunged 39% in march alone due to the closure of gathering places. After a floor reached in mid-April, some recovery has been observed in Canada, but it is still far from the levels before the pandemic.
Since march, MTY has put in place a series of measures to reduce its expenses and support members, including the deferral of the collection of royalties. The company also negotiates with property owners to assess their eligibility for assistance programs offered by the governments.
“We have very few franchisees who have indicated that they would open on not, said Mr. Lefebvre. But this does not mean that there will be no more when the time comes to put money on the table when the restart comes. “
For the first quarter ended February 29, MTY reported a net income of $ 19 million, or 76 cents per share, up 29 %, while its revenues jumped 40.5 %, to 150,8 million. Thanks, among others, the acquisitions, the turnover of the network was 999 million, compared to 687,8 million a year ago. The revenue of the network take into account the revenue generated by the franchisees.