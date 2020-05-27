The pandemic is eroding the profits of the national Bank
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The new coronavirus has prompted up to now most of the financial institutions to set aside large sums were intended to offset bad loans.
The National Bank saw its profits collapse by 32 % in the second quarter, then the financial institution has provisioned 504 million for credit losses — five times more than the same period a year ago — because of the economic storm triggered by the pandemic COVID-19.
After the close of financial markets Tuesday, the sixth largest bank in country has announced a net profit of 379 million, or $ 1.01 per share, for the three-month period ended April 30, compared to 558 million, or $ 1.51 per share, in the second quarter last year.
Analysts expected the National shows earnings per share of 98 cents, according to the firm’s financial data Refinitiv.
“At the present time, it is impossible to predict the severity and duration of the pandemic COVID-19 and its impact on the economy,” said president and chief executive officer of the National, Louis Vachon, in a statement where he highlighted the resilience of the bank.
32 %
It is the decline in the profits of the financial institution in the second quarter.
In Quebec, where the pandemic has been most severe, Desjardins group had provided $ 324 million for the first quarter ended march 31, in order to cope with credit losses, a sum almost three times higher compared to a year ago.
In the sector dedicated to individuals as well as businesses, the profits of the National plunged 72 %, to 65 million in the second quarter, as it was necessary to set aside 301 million. On the side of the wealth management profits were $ 141 million, a 21% increase, since the provision for credit losses was 4 million.
504 million
This is the amount provisioned by the sixth largest bank in countries for credit losses, five times more than the same period a year ago, due to the economic storm triggered by the COVID-19.
Allowances for bad debts were $ 162 million in the financial markets division and 32 million internationally, where profits were respectively 159 million (+1 %) and 74 million (+3 %).
“Despite the unprecedented situation, our business is holding up well,” said Mr. Vachon. The ratio of tier 1 capital in the form of ordinary shares, which measure the resilience of banks, was 11.4 % as of April 30, beyond the minimum threshold of 9 % required by the canadian authorities.
In addition, the National has declared a dividend of 71 ¢ per share payable August 1 to shareholders of record as of the date of 29 June.
On the Toronto stock Exchange, the action of the financial institution has closed at 57,08 $, with an increase of 3.06 $, or 5.7 %.