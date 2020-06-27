The pandemic of COVID-19 gaining ground in the south of the United States. On the photo, ladies walk in California.
June 26, 2020 22h51
The pandemic is progressing in America, Europe threatened a new wave
Julia Bennarous
Agence France-Presse
HOUSTON — The pandemic of COVID-19 is progressing in the southern United States and in Latin America and the threat of going back to Europe, where people are called to stay vigilant. Sign of the gravity of the situation, Donald Trump has cancelled Friday at the last minute his departure at the weekend for the New Jersey, so that his movement had raised questions in full resurgence of the disease.
The us president has assured on Twitter to have “wanted to stay in Washington to ensure that law and order are to be applied”.
The vice-chairman Mike Pence has announced that the last balance-sheet daily had reached a very high level, exceeding the 40,000 cases reported in the country.
The virus progresses in the Southern States, including California, Texas and Florida.
“We have a serious problem in some areas,” had said a little earlier, dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert listened to the most the us government on the pandemic, alluding to the south and to the west of the country. The numbers of contamination are rising steadily.
Texas, one of the first u.s. States to have re-opened its economy, suspended the process and ordered Friday the closure of bars. And Florida, a State known for the intensity of its night life, has prohibited the sale of alcohol in bars.
The contagion is progressing in 30 of the 50 american States, especially in the largest and most populous of the south and west : California, Texas and Florida.
In Florida, the young people affected
In Florida, the number of infections exploded in June after the end of containment. And the disease affects mainly the young: the average age of infected persons is 33 years, compared with 65 two months ago.
“I am 25 years old, I don’t think I need to worry about. I have already lived for more complicated tricks. I come from the Bronx, you know what I mean. If I survived that, I can survive anything”, swaggering Mike Oliveira, drinking a vodka at midnight in front of the sea.
The average age of those infected in Florida is 33 years.
“People don’t understand the meaning of exponential, this means that if one share of 7, 000 cases today in Texas, we could have 14 000 in four days. It is very late,” observed Barry Bloom, professor of public health at Harvard.
In total, the pandemic killed at least 490 771 dead in the world, after China announced the first case in December 2019, according to an assessment of the
AFP on Friday night. The bar of the ten million cases expected to be taken next week, according to the WHO.
30 billion for the research
To develop tests, vaccines and treatments, the WHO estimated Friday at more than $ 30 billion of the necessary funds, on the eve of a donor conference. To date, $ 3.4 billion have been promised.
Saturday will also host a concert grand virtual: stars like Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, or Justin Bieber will be mobilized to support the collection of donations in the medical research against the COVID-19.
The WHO has estimated at more than 30 billion dollars the funds needed to combat the COVID-19.
After the United States (124 732 deaths to more than 2.3 million cases), it is Brazil that has suffered the most deaths (55 961).
And in Argentina, president Alberto Fernandez on Friday announced a tightening of the containment measures to Buenos Aires and its outskirts from the 1st to the 17th of July, in the face of rising cases.
Reopening of the EU
In Europe, the inhabitants are tempted to turn the page.
European countries must decide on a proposal of the list of fifteen States that travellers will be admitted to the Union on 1 July, which excludes the United States and that includes China under the condition. This list was developed during a meeting of ambassadors of the countries of the EU and of the Schengen area on Friday evening.
The WHO is concerned that an acceleration of the contamination in eleven European countries. Ukraine has recorded 1 109 case Friday, a record high, the contagion is accelerating since the lifting of restrictions on 11 may. A “wave of serious, according to the authorities which are preparing new hospitals.
In the Uk, the government has threatened the British to close the beaches.
In the Uk, the government has called on the British to be cautious, threatening to close down the beaches, where thousands of people gathered in recent days while a heat wave across Europe.
In Rome, the government announced that the school year would take place on 14 September, with a “maximum security”.
The pandemic is here to stay, the final phase of the Davis Cup tennis, to be held in November, is postponed to November 2021.
