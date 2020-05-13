The pandemic of COVID-19 has weighed on the surplus earnings of Desjardins
The surplus earnings of Desjardins group have fallen by 29% over the first quarter due to the combined effects of the pandemic on its finances, said the institution Wednesday by focusing on its “solid foundation” that will cash a slowdown in the economy.
Desjardins also announced that it has received 616 000 requests from its members for a variety of relief measures, among others for reports of credit card payments, automobile loan, mortgage loans, and auto insurance.
The financial institution has recorded surplus earnings before member dividends of $ 285, or 116 million less than in the first quarter of 2019. This result is mainly explained by an increase in the provision for credit losses, which amounted to $ 324 million, and the allowance related to travel insurance.
Desjardins will return 104 million to its members and the community, which includes a discount of $ 77 million. Its president and chief executive officer, Guy Cormier, explained that 38,000 employees of the Movement have been put in telework. Desjardins has more than 48 000 employees in total.