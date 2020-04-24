The pandemic was a result of Gymini
Launched in 2018, the company Gymini announced this week that it was to cease its activities.
April 23, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 9: 24
Share
The pandemic was a result of Gymini
Sébastien Lajoie
The Forum
Share
The pandemic of the COVID-19 will have been because of the dream of two young entrepreneurs, Stéphanie Leclair, and Laurie-Anne Bédard, who have announced the closure of Gymini, whose premises were on the boulevard Bourque, in the sector of Rock Forest. A dream stopped abruptly, but a passion that will regenerate for sure in another way, confirms Laurie-Anne Bédard.
Launched in 2018 by the former olympic athlete Stéphanie Leclair and her friend Laurie-Anne Bédard, who has been an artist of the circus in Las Vegas, Gymini was meant to be a platform focusing on the development of the long term athlete (LTAD), but also a new option to develop motor skills and give the taste of move to children by focusing on an option for multi-sports.
READ ALSO : centre sports development will see the day
Gymini : the multi-sport for children
Five minutes with the PM
The young company to the foundations become not able to survive the tsunami caused by the closure of shops and businesses deemed non-core by the authorities of the public health.
“It’s been two years since it was launched, it was a start-up company, so we had costs, fixed costs, a very high rent. Then the first year, it was the fit. Subsequently, we innovated, we launched the swimming lessons in the home, we launched day camps, and we realized that our season is more pay, it had become the summer. It was reinvented. Thus, it was able to survive at a startup, and our company was made profitable, which was impressive. We were convinced that we were on a good momentum, ” said Laurie-Anne Bédard.
Archives The Tribune, Maxime Picard
“When the pandemic arrived, the services for children were the first to be affected, since it was non-essential services. We sat down and we said how long we can last like this? Not a long time. We didn’t have a working capital to last long, so that during this time, there was always the fixed costs, approximately 10 000 $ per month, which included rent, insurance, loan on a structure of approximately 100 000 $, ” said Ms. Bédard.
“The worst thing is that despite all that, it was profitable! We were very proud of us! But the absence of a working capital fund which hurt us. It has looked for the assistance program of the government of $ 40,000, the assistance program on the payroll, but it is a start-up, we do not pay the wages! This was not efficient programs. But the loan of $ 40,000, even if it was made without interest for a year, would we be able to repay? We added a burden of more. This grant would have been easy to go looking for it, the admission criteria are minimal, but we do not know if it was going to be able to pay it back. “
Also, the fragility connected to a potential recovery, the date of which remains unknown, was another factor of instability.
“Even when it will reopen, we will be probably 50 % of our ratio; then for a young start-up company, it is growing more fragile, and it was unrealistic. We are two girls very “down-to-earth” and we didn’t want to go into debt even more, ” said Ms. Bédard.
“This is not nothing, of letting go of a dream, as it is not easy to do. In making the announcement, made us afraid; we were afraid of the reaction of the people, that we might be criticized to close after only a month of crisis. They were afraid that the people will believe that it was let go too quickly. But we received so much love, it is indescribable, we had created a community, and it is here that we realize “, she continued.
“The memories that one keeps, and the imprint that it has left on these children will remain. Many parents have told us, through time, you have changed the motor development of my child, you have changed the confidence of my child in the sport. You have to hang on to these memories in times like those we live in now. “
Laurie-Anne Bédard that this passion for the development of young people is not ready to fade. That she will find another way to flourish.
“For us, this is only a postponement. Our discourse against the early specialization in youth, our desire to give them confidence, to give them the taste of moving, not to be still in the competition, and all that, it’s going to stay. But how will we exploit it, we don’t know yet. We want to continue to put our footprint in the middle of the sport in Sherbrooke. It was still full of ideas, and energy. And we will have learned from this experience. “
Laurie-Anne Bédard and Stéphanie Leclair
Archives The Tribune, Maxime Picard
Le Soleil