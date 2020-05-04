The pandemic will cause a sharp rise in the demand for security officers
The security agents should in particular question people about their state of health, ensure that they wash their hands, do respect the maximum capacity of a facility, and to intervene when two people do not observe a distance of two meters between them.
Lauren Krugel
The Canadian Press
The pandemic of the COVID-19 has generated a huge demand for security officers, whose job descriptions have been expanded.
The local section 333 of the Workers of the united food and commerce said that 1500 jobs in security are available in the immediate future in Ontario. This is in many cases well-paid jobs.
The secretary-treasurer of the union, Jeff Ketelaars, however, says that candidates can’t pass tests to obtain a licence, given the closure of government offices.
He has written to the prime minister and Doug Ford to ask him for an alternative such as an online system temporary, put in place in Quebec.
“There are a lot of Canadians who would prefer to help the community and protect their neighborhoods and their loved ones, instead of staying at home,” said Mr. Ketelaars.
He added that other union members laid off by the institution where they worked to incorporate the security sector but can’t, as the issue of the permits is not resolved.
Mr. Ketelaars recognized, however, that agents often earn the minimum wage, and in many cases, it is not advantageous to search these jobs, because the financial assistance of Ottawa is equivalent.
And the pandemic has increased the stress on the agents, he adds.
“There has been behavior absolutely brutal to the public. Some of our members have been assaulted at work. ”
Jeff Ketelaars, secretary-treasurer of the union
In Ontario, the union has intervened in a case where officers were asked to remove the body to a hospital, because the staff of the funeral home did not want to expose themselves to the virus.
Scott Young, Garda World, said that officers have advised the company that they were not at work, fearing for their safety. The company has worked to address these concerns.
“We see it less and less. Agents mobilize significantly across the country,” said Mr. Young, vice-president of Garda to the Prairies.
Mr. Young added that his company urged its customers to pay a premium wage.
“Some were able to do, others do not, he said. We do what we can to support the front-line staff.”
Mr. Young said that the billable hours of Garda have increased by 25% since two months, because the needs of businesses and essential hospitals far outweigh the declining demand for special events and airports.
Over the last two months, the Garda has hired 2500 people, approximately double the number of usual during this period.
Mr. Young noted that the training is a challenge, as the course of first aid, use of handcuffs and non-violent intervention are given in person.
Glen Kitteringham, a security consultant based in Calgary, said that officers need to patrol more around the buildings empty, because there are no employees or visitors to report something suspicious.
Mr. Kitteringham hope that you will appreciate more the work of the security agents, which are normally in the shade.
“I want a real recognition of their value, and not just during emergencies, when it is obvious that they provide a valuable service.”
SECURITY GUARDS COME CHARGING BACK TO CLAIM A RISK PREMIUM
MONTREAL — The united Steelworkers of america, affiliated with the FTQ, returned to the charge with his claim of a risk premium for the security officers, arguing that they are now invested with the additional responsibility to abide by the guidelines of social distancing, in addition to being particularly vulnerable to contamination by the public.
The union that represents more than 15,000 security officers reminds us that these are posted in the shops essential, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, but also residences for the elderly, hospitals and screening centres, for example.
In particular, they must question people about their state of health, ensure that they wash their hands, do respect the maximum capacity of a facility, and to intervene when two people do not observe a distance of two meters between them.
The president of the local 8922, Patrick Pellerin, argue that they are therefore “first-line”, acting as a “filter” in the face of a public that is increasingly impatient and sometimes even aggressive. Several hundred union members have been quarantined or have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, he reports.
“If it was not there as the first filter, I’d like to know how things would go in these establishments-there”, has launched Mr. Pellerin, in a telephone interview with The canadian Press on Sunday.
The security officers are of the opinion that the great forgotten of the various incentives offered at the time of a pandemic, granted among others in the areas of health and food.
The Usw points out that, in the meantime, the private agencies are, however, excellent business, with an increase of the demand for their services. A petition launched in the beginning of last week on the website of the national Assembly asked the government to intervene and force the hand of agencies by introducing a premium high-risk retroactive to march 15. The petition had more than 3,500 signatures at the end of the morning, Sunday.
The security officers are paid pursuant to a decree of the collective agreement, which means that it concerns both those who are unionized and those that are not. Under this decree, since last December, the basic salary for a security officer class A is 18,04 $ per hour and 18,29 $ for an agent of class B. The canadian Press