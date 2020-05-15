The pandemic will increase the debt, ” warns the Bank of Canada
The governor of the bank of Canada Stephen Poloz
Share
May 14, 2020 14h03
Share
The pandemic will increase the debt, ” warns the Bank of Canada
Jordan Press
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada says see signs which suggest that some companies may find it difficult to overcome the economic crisis linked to the pandemic of COVID-19.
The central bank has spent the last two months to take a series of policy decisions that have seen it reduce its key interest rate and the launch of a bond buying program without precedent to support the flow of credit.
In its financial system Review published today, it suggests that these measures have helped to alleviate the tensions of liquidity and to provide easy access to short-term credit to businesses and households.
But the Bank of Canada has also warned that the problem of cash flows that are aware of some companies that register a sharp decline in income during the crisis could soon become a solvency problem.
The review of the financial system of the country by the central bank reveals that the market prices are raising concerns about a likely rise in defaults.
The report is also concerned that the level of indebtedness of households is likely to increase and become acute for households with incomes not recover completely from the pandemic.
“When the global health crisis began, we had a strong economy and a resilient financial system,” said the bank’s governor, Stephen Poloz, in the report.
“But we know that the level of indebtedness will increase, so that the right combination of economic policies is also important.”
Aside from direct federal support, which now approaching $ 150 billion, the central bank has raised its key interest rate from 1.75 % to 0.25 % during the single month of march.
It has also bought federal bonds to provide low-cost financing to Ottawa, in order to cover a peak massive expenditure.
The bank’s balance sheet has more than tripled to reach 392 billion $ since the beginning of march, in the context of an expanding higher and more rapid than during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 – when its balance sheet had increased by 50 %.
But more the economic shock of the COVID-19 continues, the more it increases the risk of insolvency to consumers, according to the central bank.
The number of vulnerable households – those who spend more than 40 % of their income to the payment of their debt – “will likely see an increase”, according to the bank. Delays on loan repayments may increase, even with the reports of six months of payments on the mortgage granted to some 700 000 households so far.
The review of the central bank is also suggested that financial institutions might be much less able to respond to and contain cyber threats, while many employees work at home.
“There is a greater number of phishing attacks and attacks using malware designed to take advantage of the increase in remote work and the public’s appetite for information on the COVID-19,” said the central bank in its report.
“The criminals also take advantage of the interest aroused by the new government support programs to attract users to malicious websites.”