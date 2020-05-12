The parishes are in financial difficulty, are suffering during the pandemic
The place of the catholic Church in the daily lives of Quebecers is on the decline for a number of years.
May 10, 2020 19h52
Updated at 21h08
The canadian Press
Thousands of churches across Canada have suspended their celebrations in the person of the eucharist to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and these closures have made an already difficult situation even more complex, particularly in Quebec, where the churches are less busy in the last few decades.
Usually, the church of Saint-Alphonse, Thetford Mines, holds three masses per weekend : one on Saturday and two on Sunday. However, no service has been held for several weeks.
“We are not in danger,” insisted the pastor of the parish of Saint-Alexandre, Jean-Luc Laflamme, but the economic impact of the pandemic of the COVID-19 is real.
Mr. Laflamme has been observed that, between 5000 $ and 6000 $ were collected each month during the collection during the masses on a weekly basis. Donations are also collected during the funeral, but these ceremonies have also been banned.
During this time, the church of Saint-Alphonse must continue to be heated, which represents an expenditure of approximately $ 25,000 per year, said Mr. Laflamme. There are also other expenses such as insurance and maintenance of the building.
Mr. Laflamme stressed that support staff part-time had to be temporarily laid off until the resumption of regular activities.
Some employees have asked to Provide canadian emergency and the diocese intends to make an application for the wage Subsidy emergency in Canada.
Andréanne Jalbert-Laramée is an advisor cultural heritage, the Conseil du patrimoine religieux du Québec, a non-profit organization whose mission is to support and promote the conservation and enhancement of québec’s religious heritage. She believes that even if the impact of the pandemic of the COVID-19 on the churches in Quebec is still unknown, it is likely that it is considerable, since the situation was already difficult before the crisis.
Several churches were managing already limited budgets and rely on the help of volunteers aging for help.
“They have been able to survive with limited means, but often it is miraculous,” said Ms. Jalbert-Laramée.
The place of the catholic Church in the daily lives of Quebecers is on the decline for a number of years. According to the national household Survey of 2011, nearly 75 % of Quebecers identify themselves as catholic. However, fewer than one in 10 said attend often to religious services, the lowest rate in Canada, according to a poll by Leger conducted in may 2019.
On the South Shore of Montreal, Paul De Leeuw mentions that his ward has seen a 30% drop in its revenues since the closure in relation to the pandemic in mid-march.
The religious leaders are reluctant to ask for help to members of their parish due to the financial situation of many families during the crisis.
“It’s difficult to ask for help when people lose their jobs,” says Mr. De Leeuw.
The diocese of St-Jean-de-Longueuil has already sold 28 churches over the past 15 years due to a lack of funds, says M. De Leeuw, and more than half of its 45 parishes cannot cover its day to day operations currently.
Mr. De Leeuw said that he hoped that the parishes will pass through the pandemic without incurring economic losses major. In the meantime, the diocese uses its financial reserves to pay for the priests and support staff while avoiding layoffs.
And while the déconfinement began last week outside of the montreal region, we still do not know when the religious services will resume in Quebec.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” says Mr. De Leeuw. I want to be optimistic, but it is difficult. It is a very difficult situation.”