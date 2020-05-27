The parks can be safe in the neighborhoods heavily populated?
An officer on patrol in the park to Trinity Bellwoods in Toronto, Sunday
26 may 2020 10: 23 a.m.
Updated at 16h46
Melissa Couto
The Canadian Press
Planners across the country have not been surprised by the images that they have seen Saturday in a public park crowded in a central area of Toronto.
These experts do not approve of this gathering of thousands of young adults who seemed to defy the measures of distancing physical by a sunny afternoon. But they could understand their behaviour – to a certain extent.
Nina-Marie Lister, director of the graduate program in urban planning at Ryerson University in Toronto, explains that the scenes in the park Trinity Bellwoods illustrate the extent to which we need green spaces in populated cities, especially now, during a global pandemic.
“Maybe the best thing that we can say, or the thing the kindest that we can say, is that people have desperately wanted to get out,” said Ms. Lister. They are desperately seeking a place to go in downtown Toronto.”
“And in places where the density is high and where people live mostly in condos, they are likely to congregate in a limited number of spaces.”
Ms. Lister has admitted that the photos of the crowded park she had seen on the social networks were “very distressing” and that it was “unfortunate to see a behavior as dangerous.”
But as long as the parks remain one of the few options available for people to enjoy the outdoors in a city densely populated, they will be crowded.
The challenge, then, is to learn how to use them safely.
“We can’t blame people for going out as it is the most beautiful day of the year, but we just need to empower a little more,” said Jason Gilliland, director of the urban development program at Western University in Londo, Ontario.
“People come to spend the next 10 weeks to be told what they should not do. And for some of these young people living in condos crowded, or in smaller units, they are used to the extension of their back yard is a cafe, a bar or a restaurant, or the park.”
Mr. Gilliland stated that one option to help ensure the physical distance in a park would be to paint lines or circles in the grass – some of the parks of New York city have done – so that people could have a bubble visual to two metres from other people.
Another short-term solution would be to open more routes for pedestrians and / or converting some parking lots into green spaces temporary.
“We need to rethink the parks, said Mr. Gilliland. It is a bit bold, but it may be that all the public domain, this space in a city that is accessible to the public – roads, sidewalks, basically anything that is not a private property – perhaps we can begin to think of this as a park space, as a space for human beings in these times.”
Ms. Lister has suggested an approach by time zone, where the residential neighbors would have their own fixed times for using a park-specific. The deployment of measures to make the parks a space walk, rather than gathering could also work.
Lawrence Frank, an expert in public health and in urban planning at the University of British Columbia, says that people can begin to become more reckless on the outside because they know that the risk of exposure to new droplets of coronavirus are lower than in a confined space.
The creation of a “social norm”, where it is understood that the gatherings in the group are not acceptable, is a potential solution to help people avoid risky behaviour, he said.
“What we don’t want to do, is to have an excess of confidence, to say ‘oh I’m out so it’s cool’, ” explained Mr. Frank. It is necessary that there is a collective consciousness.”
“We need to see this in the same way as if we see someone throwing a bottle through the window of a car – this is not a responsible behavior, it is harmful to others.”
While some experts believe that fines could work, Mr. Frank says that this type of measures would be difficult to regulate. Mr. Gilliland added that the fines should be imposed equally, in ensuring that certain communities are not more monitored than others.
What would not work would be to completely close the public spaces.
“We need to provide green spaces, we need to provide open spaces and we need to provide people with ways to use these spaces safely with the current constraints, said Mr. Frank. It is our responsibility, if not the mental health problems will get worse, other chronic diseases will develop.”
Ms. Lister stated that there is plenty of evidence that green spaces have benefits to mental and physical” clear by reducing stress and focusing the attention after periods of mental fatigue, both of which can be particularly necessary during the pandemic.
She said that our use of the parks after their reopening in Ontario shows that we need to put more emphasis on the green spaces in the future.