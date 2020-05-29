The Parti québécois returns to its race
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The leadership race of the Parti québécois will resume June 5 after a two-month break linked to the pandemic. The name of the next chief will be known on October 9. The parliamentary chief, Pascal Bérubé, will continue to provide an interim in the meantime.
The humorist Guy Nantel, the mna Sylvain Gaudreault, the lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, historian Frédéric Bastien, the lawyer Gloriane Blais and businessman Laurent Vézina had all made known their intention to run for the party leadership in advance of the pandemic.
The members of the national executive, the national youth committee and the 18 presidents of the region are virtually gathered together on Thursday evening to review the schedule of the race. The nomination period will run from the 5th to the 26th of June, the date of the official start of the race. Two debates virtual are scheduled between 15 August and 2 October. New members or supporters will have until September 9 to register. The election will take place from 5 to 9 October.
“Everything will be implemented to ensure the safety of our members, our supporters and our activists so that we can, together, take this big step in the history of our education policy “, said the president of the Parti Québécois, Dieudonné Ella Oyono. It will also assume the presidency election since ex-mna Agnès Maltais had to withdraw for personal reasons.