The Parti québécois wants a direct help from the government to the restaurants

The Parti Québécois insists that this aid to entrepreneurs who have suffered considerable losses to be given to any emergency, and without condition.
May 21, 2020 8h42
The canadian Press
QUEBEC — The government house leader of the Parti Québécois (PQ), Pascal Bérubé, and his spokesperson in the field of Economy, deputy Martin Ouellet, calling on the government of Québec to pay directly to emergency assistance to restaurateurs, business people are greatly affected by the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19.
The Parti Québécois insists that this aid to entrepreneurs who have suffered considerable losses to be given to any emergency, and without condition. He proposed that it should be modulated in function of the difference compared with revenues of last year of these entrepreneurs, at the same time.
The government house leader also proposed that Quebec is evidence of flexibility in the application of the regulations concerning the design standards of the institutions. In his opinion, one particular must allow for the installation of structures to ensure compliance with the guidelines of social distancing.
The PQ reminds us that restaurants are one of the main links in the agri-food chain in quebec. In 2018, the foodservice industry has acquired for $ 2.5 billion of local products.
The third opposition in the national Assembly, has stated that these businesses attract tourists, boosting the regions, showcase the products of the québec terroir and employ thousands of workers.
The PQ cited a survey from the Association Restore Quebec, which shows that more than two-thirds of the institutions have suffered in the last month, a collapse of 81 % of their turnover compared to April 2019.
On Tuesday, a survey released by the canadian Federation of independent business (CFIB) reported that 50 % of small entrepreneurs of Canada will not be able to pay their rent from June without additional aid, and that for the accommodation sector and restaurants, what percentage had risen to 70 %.