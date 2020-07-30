The “parties” to the origin of 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec city
Share
July 29, 2020 18h57
Updated at 19: 19
Share
The “parties” to the origin of 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec city
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
Two gatherings in private are at the origin of 16 new cases. These infected people have worked more than forty people, according to the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
These 16 cases have been confirmed during the end of the week, so all would believe that the rallies took place over the course of the last week, according to Mathieu Boivin, spokesman for the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
Mr. Boivin ensures that the epidemiological investigation was initiated within 24 hours after the first detected case. “Every time that there is a positive case, we will speak with this person and we asked her with whom she was in contact.”
The quarantine of people who have been in contact with the infected persons have been tested, confirmed by the spokesperson.
On Monday, there were 20 new positive cases, of which 16 related to a transmission of the community. These 16 cases are therefore related to these two gatherings, in private.
Raise the awareness of young people
Earlier this week, Quebec launched a campaign to sensitize young people to the port of the mask, and health measures and social distancing. This campaign has been deployed in the media and on social networks.
Since the déconfinement, the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region note an increase of the transmission among young people. “Either of the parties swimming pool or the like, the gatherings remain important drivers of the COVID-19”, said Mr. Boivin.
On Wednesday, the CIUSSS of the National Capital called upon the youth to follow the health measures. In a press release, Jacques Girard, deputy medical director of public health of the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale, reminds us of the risks of contracting the virus. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 does not fit well with the parties, and can have a tremendous impact also on the life of a teenager and her friends. Nobody wants to lose the taste or the smell, to be deprived of outings, cancel their holidays or even losing his job was a result of carelessness.”
Mr. Girard also invited “all parents and friends to discuss today of these risks and impacts are important in their lives and that of their family”.