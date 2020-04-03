The partition group Virginie Brunelle
Photo: Raphaël Ouellet
Compagnie Virginie Brunelle (The body swallowed) Interprets Bradley Eng.
If there is no a priori hierarchy between the works, it remains that, in the course of a choreographer, some projects are of great importance, a magnitude, or a greater ambition. The next creation of Virginie Brunelle, The body swallowed, which is precisely one of them and mark a milestone for the company in several respects. What is it that makes the specificity of this project and of what this step is it constitutive ? To answer these questions, the choreographer returns to first briefly on his career and on his relationship to music.
“Before the dance, I’ve been immersed in classical music, I played the violin for ten years and I’ve developed a love for the classic. For this project, I had the chance to bring together my two passions, classical music and dance. “In fact, for the first time, the music live played by the Molinari Quartet to coexist on stage with seven dancers. Also for the first time, the choreographer teamed up with a number of collaborators. Beyond the functions to be almost indispensable to lighting designer, the sound designer and costume designer, Virginie Brunelle has also worked with a set designer, an advisor to the drama and a sound designer. Not to mention the coach, the technical director and the production director. No less than twenty people to manage the labor of creation.
But above all, what changes a lot for the choreographer, it is the fact of presenting for the first time a show at the Place des Arts, théâtre Maisonneuve. And that, that changes the game, ” she says, because know from the outset that the piece is created for big trays involves choices, instills the desires of the work.
Photo: Raphaël Ouellet
The performers of the show “The body swallowed up: Jean-Benoit Labrecque, Bradley Eng,
Sophie Breton, Peter Trosztmer and Isabelle Arcand
One might think that the music live is part of this need to respond to a major scene. Yet, Virginie Brunelle has chosen a string quartet calling for more privacy. It is the contrast that interests them. From where the collaboration with a sound designer who will come to work on effects of distortion and amplification in order to bring this intimacy to the balcony, but also play it on the scales sound different, giving the impression of the grandeur of an orchestra.
That this is linked or not with the fact of presenting a piece in a large room, the choreographer has had the desire to work specifically with the writing of the group. “The number, this is something that I have worked in the other rooms. I went there, it’s like a natural evolution in the last ten years. It makes me work more, the architecture of bodies in space. This is probably my most physical. The dancers spend, get out of breath, picking, repeating the same gestures until exhaustion. I had the desire to present a fresco living, something that is representative of my observations. “
Because there also the choreographer operates a kind of tilting movement in which nourishes as a sub-text the dance, beyond the work on the musicality that has made its signature. Up here, she was in more intimate themes, she says. There, it will allow to react to a general feeling. “We feel the maelstrom socio-political. I’m not in statements, but really in the comments poétisées of what we saw. We are caught up in a frantic pace. The success and speed are the values put forward. It confronts us with our own values and desires. “
In The body swallowed, she continued, ” the dancers are trying to get out of it, of their ego, they try to get together and rise above these precepts-there. I draw both, in these tables, the impotence which we live and the impulses that we raise “. Once again, Virginie Brunelle states that the counterpoint is interested in and that she wishes to put in perspective these large outbursts by the scenes more intimate, more quiet, more delicate, or even of lightness, in a quest for forgiveness and a hope of love. She then dug her love for music, his relationship to the musicality in this project including the musical choices are registers and in different times ?
“I would say that my strength in regards to music, it is my job to phrasing. We do not dance necessarily in different registers, but in phrasing different. It is at this place that I’m pretty accurate, a little picky. I know quite a lot what I want. The attacked, the rallentando, the suspensions that I’m going to bring, it’s like the annotations that are found on a musical score. “
To be able to transmit to the dancers, the quality of this phrasing, Virginie Brunelle works only upstream, from many listenings, and it develops little by little charts : for some, it will constitute a partition gestures, for others, a skeleton of intentions, movements, and textures. “I come pretty prepared, with diagrams, drawings. My body remains the reference, but I write in thinking of the dancers. I know that such a partition will go to such and such a person and that they will find a space inside to be themselves, because it is important for me to see the human first. “
The body swallowed
Choreography : Virginie Brunelle. Performers : Isabelle Arcand, Claudine Hébert, Sophie Breton, Chi Long, Milan Panet-Gigon, Peter Trotsztmer, Bradley Eng. Musicians : Quatuor Molinari. At the Place des Arts, théâtre Maisonneuve, from 26 to 29 February.