June 19, 2020 21h29
The passengers of Via Rail will be required to wear a mask
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Via Rail says that passengers should wear masks from Tuesday to reduce the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 when the physical distance can not be maintained.
The rail service established in Montreal says that he makes this change at a time when ridership increases with the progressive reopening of the economy.
The policy is consistent with the guidelines of Transport Canada regarding the wearing of a cover face for planes, trains, ships and public transport.
Masks will be mandatory for employees who interact with customers.
The user must wear a mask throughout the travel, except when it takes a meal or a drink, and when the physical distance is not possible in the stations and boarding.
Via Rail says it will have a limited number of disposable masks for the passengers who are not boarding.
The passengers with health problems that result in breathing difficulties that are unrelated to the COVID-19, infants under two years of age and small children, or any person unable to remove a mask without assistance will not be required to wear one.