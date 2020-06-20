The passengers of Via Rail will be required to wear a mask

June 20, 2020

Les passagers de Via Rail devront porter un masque

Via Rail says that passengers should wear masks on Tuesday.

June 19, 2020 21h29

The canadian Press

MONTREAL — Via Rail says that passengers should wear masks from Tuesday to reduce the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 when the physical distance can not be maintained.

The rail service established in Montreal says that he makes this change at a time when ridership increases with the progressive reopening of the economy.

The policy is consistent with the guidelines of Transport Canada regarding the wearing of a cover face for planes, trains, ships and public transport.

Masks will be mandatory for employees who interact with customers.

The user must wear a mask throughout the travel, except when it takes a meal or a drink, and when the physical distance is not possible in the stations and boarding.

Via Rail says it will have a limited number of disposable masks for the passengers who are not boarding.

The passengers with health problems that result in breathing difficulties that are unrelated to the COVID-19, infants under two years of age and small children, or any person unable to remove a mask without assistance will not be required to wear one.

Le Soleil

