The past live at the museum Pointe-à-Callière
Etienne Plamondon Emond
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
Photo: A vegan in Montreal
The public can explore the permanent exhibitions of the museum by means of a computer, a tablet or a phone.
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
The musée Pointe-à-Callière update on the live transmission of content to allow the public to explore remote history and archaeological remains.
On may 17, Pointe-à-Callière museum will celebrate the founding of Ville-Marie, which occurred on the same date in 1642. For this anniversary, the establishment usually offered free or for a voluntary contribution to his museum. Impossible this year to make this gift to Montrealers with the containment. That’s not a problem, it was pasquestion for the establishment to pass the event over in silence. This Sunday, she organizes, in collaboration with Randolph, a quiz about the history of the metropolis, which will be hosted live on social media by the actor Normand D’amour.
This initiative is in addition to the turn taken by the musée Pointe-à-Callière since the early days of the pandemic. The establishment, for example, has turned capsules in its temporary exhibition The Incas… this is Peru ! Two project managers of the museum explain the history of objects linked to various civilizations of pre-columbian. “We started to broadcast the videos once per week, and then people were asking questions on the page of the museum. We felt an interest, and also with our virtual tours, we could go further, ” says Marie-Josée Robitaille, director of communications and marketing Pointe-à-Callière.
The museum was immediately put in value the permanent exhibitions. These had already been filmed with cameras 360 degrees. It was enough to make them more easily accessible to the public can explore via a computer, a tablet or a phone. And to enrich this virtual tour, Pointe-à-Callière has started to make Facebook Live, with the museum guides adding their explanations simultaneously to a virtual tour. The drain collector, the exhibition Here has been founded Montreal , and the remains of fort Ville-Marie had right at this guided tour digital. The exhibition The master-builders of Montreal will be the object of that of 21 may.
And as several have more lastdirsynctime with the containment, Pointe-à-Callière is it possible to write longer texts for its ephemeris. A capsule history recalled, in particular, that the same person carried out the duties of the surgeons and barbers in the time of New France. What to ponder while waiting for her hair cut, since the appointment with these professionals have been deferred by the crisis with consequences of different severity.