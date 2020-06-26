The PCUE night to the economic recovery, criticizing the conservative members from Quebec
The conservative mps from the Quebec city region, Pierre-Paul Hus, Gérard Deltell, and Joel Godin fustigent the current form of the Provision of Canadian Emergency Student (PCUE).
26 June 2020 16: 45
Updated at 17: 03
Guillaume Mazoyer
The Sun
The conservative mps from the Quebec city region, Pierre-Paul Hus, Gérard Deltell, and Joel Godin fustigent the current form of the Provision of Canadian Emergency Student (PCUE) which, they say, undermines the recovery of businesses.
“The Trudeau government extends the programs of non-employment rather than assist businesses in the hiring and the production, criticises Gérard Deltell, on the occasion of a balance sheet of the parliamentary session before the media on Friday. It encourages people to stay home rather than return to work.”
The main problem for conservative members, it is the PCUE. According to a table compiled for the press event, working 18 hours per week at the minimum wage and by touching the PCUE would bring in nearly$ 100 more at the end of the month, by working full-time.
“There is inconsistency and delays in the implementation of the programmes and that harms the economic recovery, adds Joël Godin. Inconsistency when there is an unemployment rate of 13.7% in Quebec, and many SMES who are unable to fill the vacant positions.”
Among the delays, the program Summer Jobs Canada would be at fault: organizations are still waiting for a confirmation of the jobs, according to conservative members, so that the students have already completed their school year.
Deltell wants “the right time” on the Quebec bridge
The mna Gérard Deltell has also challenged directly the liberal member for Québec and president of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, on the file of the Quebec bridge. A report was expected for march 13. “We understand very well that in march, there was no head to it,” said the member of parliament for Louis-Saint-Laurent. But here we are in June, and still nothing. I remind you that five years ago, in the middle of the election campaign the liberals said they were going to address the issue by 30 June 2016. One is in 2020.”