The perilous exercise of transparency
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The great difficulty of predictive models, is that several do not take into account the bouquet of measures of distancing put in place by the authorities, and cannot isolate the effect of each of them.
After Ontario, British Columbia, the United States and New Zealand, it is the turn of the Québec government to engage in the difficult process of leaf removal policy scenarios, bitter, with which to juggle behind the scenes his advisers for weeks.
Necessary, according to several observers, this exercise of transparency is not less perilous, both politically and scientifically. For the statistics, said the american economist Aaron Levenstein, are like a bikini. What they reveal is suggestive but what they hide is vital.
According to Olivier Turbide, professor in the Department of communication sociale et publique, UQAM, it seems clear to the reservations expressed on Monday by the director of public health, Horacio Arruda, that this exercise required seems to be more of a ” decision to be dictated by imperatives, communicative transparency, and crisis management [and the image] “. “Ontarians and Americans have unveiled their own scenarios, it was hardly sustainable to keep this position of refusal. It also allows you to have better control of the message “, he believes.
If masks is a choice that is eminently political, according to Bryn Williams-Jones, a professor of the program of bioethics at the School of public health, University of Montreal, it is no less vital. “From an ethical point of view, we would have had to do this before, to show that the State […] includes the citizens in a collective dialogue. “For the specialist in bioethics, public health measures, sin sometimes by abuse of paternalism, by disguising the data. “There is a real danger to infantiliser citizens,” he said. While the world was once made of certainties, the citizens are now anxious in the face of tragedies and daily they need to do. Now that the unknown has become the norm, “the importance of these scenarios is to give the citizens some idea of the avenues that are now possible,” he says.
In politics, information is never neutral, concedes Mr. Williams-Jones, but humility turns out to be a better ally than the blind trust. “If people don’t understand the legitimacy of a measure, they turn it off. It can be seen in other countries, like the United States, where the speeches and messages given to the population are inconsistent. “
Down with the masks
What will be the scenarios unveiled by the government Legault ? The social context in which evolves an epidemic is fundamental, according to experts. Hence the incongruity of comparing themselves to Italy or Spain, as has been done with clumsiness, the premier, Doug Ford, last week. “Urban density is not the same here as in Italy. We cannot compare the United States, nor even in Ontario, where the cities are different, ” says Hélène Carabin, an epidemiologist and professor in the Faculty of medicine and the School of public health of the University of Montreal.
The behavioral models used to predict the evolution of an epidemic must take account of demographic variables local, including the number of persons likely to be exposed, ” she says. To be able to assess the number of people actually exposed, it is necessary to calculate the ” coefficient of infection “, itself based on the contact rate between individuals and the number of infections identified each day. Other models “agent-individual” are based, however, on data collected about the actual travel of each individual prior to confinement.
“The models are never accurate ; this is only a simplification of reality. But it’s still useful to prioritize the interventions to be taken. Know exactly how many people have died, will prevent, it is unrealistic. If someone claims to know the exact number, it is fake ! “adds Ms. Carabin, which primer for the public health Agency of Canada a study to measure the behaviour of the population following the directives of containment from data collected on Twitter since the beginning of the beginning of the epidemic.
One thing is for certain, even with credible role models, a single change of the tangent in the data can change everything, or so it believes. And at the present time, the great unknown is what the current figures don’t say. “We know nothing of the circulation of the virus in the population, nor the number of people infected. It is not known when and how long people are infectious, ” adds Ms. Carabin.
The models are never accurate ; this is only a simplification of reality
— Hélène Carabin
According to Kate Zinszer, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the School of public health, University of Montreal, the models must always be interpreted with caution and not to be shared when they are solid. “We have seen with climate change. It was necessary to present different scenarios very reliable and eventually lead to changes in behaviors in the population “, says this expert, who worked on the outbreaks of zoonosis of the Zika and Lyme disease.
“In fact, the models are never black or white, it always swims in the gray,” says Hélène Carabin. But if it had not been that, we would be totally blind. At the beginning of an epidemic, these models are unreliable. But the more we advance in time, the more they will be. “
With Possible Pineda