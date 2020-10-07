The actress shared a postcard celebrating the first year of her son Cairo's life. In the note, the image.

Eva de Dominici

ADVERTISEMENT

Eva de Dominici was the cover of Hola magazine a few weeks ago and there she told how she experienced the birth of her son Cairo, the fruit of her love with Eduardo Cruz.

And she told in particular what it was like to give birth thousands of kilometers from her family and the particular situation that happened. “ Cairo was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It was a dream birth, despite the fact that my family could not accompany me. My dad had a personal problem and days before, they found my mom an aneurysm. He could have died, “said the actress.

And he added about that particular moment in his life: ” Everything that happened to me at the same time was very moving. The only one who could come was my grandmother, who lives in Lanús and had never traveled in her life. Imagine what it was like to have her! here with me! The first days of Cairo's birth I felt like an orphan. I cried every night. As much as I was accompanied, I needed my parents. But luckily, I had a lot of support “.

This Tuesday, Eva celebrated the first year of her son's life with a post on Instagram that in a few hours exceeded 120,000 likes. ” A year ago I became the mother of this wonder. Happy first year Cairo, ” he wrote in the caption and garnered hundreds of compliments and good omens from his fans.