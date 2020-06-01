The piétonnisation of the Mont-Royal avenue goes ahead
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The piétonnisation to the commercial streets will allow for the distancing physical without harming the goodwill, hope the City of Montreal.
While the merchants of Little Italy have refused to piétonnisation boulevard Saint-Laurent, the Société de développement commercial (SDC) of the avenue du Mont-Royal is preparing to take the inverse by eliminating the car traffic in this street, despite the risks that this option represents. The merchants, themselves, are divided.
Deployed in the emergency, the plan summery of the administration of Valérie Plant to facilitate the distancing pandemic has caused gnashing of teeth.
In Little Italy, the City has had to forgo his plan of piétonnisation of Saint-Laurent boulevard-type ” transit mall ” because of the opposition of a majority of the shops, including the grocery store Milano.
During this time, the avenue du Mont-Royal is preparing for the piétonnisation of the artery for the summer period. The project is ambitious, because the section referred to extends over three kilometers between the Park avenue and the rue Fullum. The board of directors of the SDC gave its agreement to the project, but the opinions of the traders are shared.
Doubts and worries
Several traders interviewed by The Duty are skeptical or don’t know what to think of the closure of the street. “Honestly, I don’t know if it’s going to be good for us. We drive a lot with customers of the district. Since the opening of the Dix30, one did most of the “shoppers”. We are going to see, ” says Charbel Habib, owner of the shoe store Blü.
“It has no parking on one side or the other of the street. And there is no longer the parking lot of the Mont-Royal arena, because of the work that are done there “, said Manon Gauthier, executive vice-president at Tony Pappas, who has a lot of customers outside of the district. Ms. Gauthier noted, however, that many customers have adopted the online purchase for the pandemic.
Sophie Laquerre, the owner of the shop The Closet, regrets that little information had been given to the vendors regarding the project. The inability of the buses to move on the avenue is also a concern. “Me, I can not live only with the people of the district. But if there are any developments of interest, it can become a destination “, she believes.
Other traders are openly opposed to the piétonnisation. “Parking is essential for people to come,” argues Rita Chedid, owner of the shop JonaChloe. “When the cost of parking has increased, our traffic has decreased. But we don’t have the choice. “
Large terraces
The piétonnisation will it be beneficial for restaurateurs and owners of bars where they will be able to accommodate guests ? The borough of Plateau-Mont-Royal announced on Friday that these schools might occupy 100 % of the space in front of their business with a terrace, instead of 30 %, and that the cost of the permit would be limited to $50.
This does not convince Sindie Goineau, co-owner of the restaurant At Victory. “With the pandemic, we were forced to revise our business plan to offer take-out orders or deliveries. It is already in a critical situation. We will cross our fingers for there to be traffic, but if I had to pronounce myself, I would have voted against the piétonnisation. “
In contrast, Fabrice Mishiki, the owner of the restaurant, The Uptown, is very enthusiastic. “This is a very good idea ! If you can put up terraces, it’s going to be good, ” he said.
Director-general of the SDC de l’avenue du Mont-Royal, Claude Rainville recognises that the project does not have unanimous support and that the traders have numerous questions regarding the parking and deliveries. “Where the shoe pinches, is that, normally, it is implementing a project like this over a period of six to eight months. Here, it is necessary to act quickly. We have no time. The context does not lend itself to the assemblies of the kitchen to discuss the pros and cons of the project, ” he explains.
According to him, the status quo could not be considered in the light of the health crisis, even if the project has a good share of the unknown : “If we do nothing, we’re going to say that the measures of distance are not respected. But there is one unknown variable : what will happen in the people who come from outside ? Will they accept to take the public transport to come lay on the Shelf ? I believe that even when the piétonnisation is going to be attractive. “
The owner of the taverne Saint-Sacrement and president of the association of the bar of Quebec (NABQ), Pierre Thibault pleads in favour of the piétonnisation. “He must not see it as a threat, but rather as a step forward to revive the economy. Already there is more parking in The Plateau-Mont-Royal. “He believes that waiving the piétonnisation as has been done in Little Italy will hurt restaurants and bars that are already struggling to survive and will find it difficult to enforce the measures of distance.
The SDC de l’avenue du Mont-Royal is believed that the piétonnisation could be implemented from the next week. Claude Rainville indicates that a more precise project will be passed on to traders in the next few days.
Other arteries in Montreal should convert to the piétonnisation in the coming weeks. This is particularly the case of the Sainte-Catherine street West, starting on 19 June, the rue Saint-Denis, in the Quartier latin, as well as the Masson street, on the stretch located between 2nd Avenue and the boulevard Saint-Michel.