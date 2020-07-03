The piping: Air known ** 1/2
Cristi (Vlad Ivanov), is found on the island of la Gomera, where it is closely monitored by a gang of mafia.
Share
July 2, 2020
Updated July 3, 2020 4h02
Share
The piping: Air known ** 1/2
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITIQUE / I admit I was surprised that The piping (La Gomera) is found, in the past year, in competition at Cannes. But Corneliu Porumboiu was awarded the camera d’or for 12: 08 east of Bucharest in 2006 and a jury Prize in 2009 in the un certain regard section. When we know the faithfulness of the Festival to its filmmakers, this explains it.
As his reward of 2009, Police, adjective, featured a young cop conscientious named Cristi. However, this time we find an inspector disillusioned and corrupted, which is called… Cristi (Vlad Ivanov).
It can certainly be seen as a metaphor of the decline of Romania, a metaphor also used by fellow countrymen such as Cristian Mungiu (Bachelor’s degree), in more austere, perhaps, but more original way.
Corneliu Porumboiu wanted to revisit the themes of the comedy police (traffic, corruption, blackmail, double play, etc) and the characters typed, without it being very convincing.
Therefore, our inspector of police of Bucharest, is suspected by his superiors and put under surveillance. To successfully make out a mobster to prison, and recover millions hidden, it must be extra caution.
It is found on the island of la Gomera, under the leadership of Gilda (Catrinel Menghia), a brown explosive. He has little time to learn the Silbo, a language whistled ancestral…
Cristi has a plan, but it doesn’t go as planned. Gilda is…