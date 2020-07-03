The piping: Air known ** 1/2

| July 3, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Les siffleurs: Air connu ** 1/2

Les siffleurs: Air connu ** 1/2

Cristi (Vlad Ivanov), is found on the island of la Gomera, where it is closely monitored by a gang of mafia.

Share

July 2, 2020

Updated July 3, 2020 4h02

Share

The piping: Air known ** 1/2

Les siffleurs: Air connu ** 1/2

Les siffleurs: Air connu ** 1/2

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITIQUE / I admit I was surprised that The piping (La Gomera) is found, in the past year, in competition at Cannes. But Corneliu Porumboiu was awarded the camera d’or for 12: 08 east of Bucharest in 2006 and a jury Prize in 2009 in the un certain regard section. When we know the faithfulness of the Festival to its filmmakers, this explains it.

As his reward of 2009, Police, adjective, featured a young cop conscientious named Cristi. However, this time we find an inspector disillusioned and corrupted, which is called… Cristi (Vlad Ivanov).

It can certainly be seen as a metaphor of the decline of Romania, a metaphor also used by fellow countrymen such as Cristian Mungiu (Bachelor’s degree), in more austere, perhaps, but more original way.

Corneliu Porumboiu wanted to revisit the themes of the comedy police (traffic, corruption, blackmail, double play, etc) and the characters typed, without it being very convincing.

Therefore, our inspector of police of Bucharest, is suspected by his superiors and put under surveillance. To successfully make out a mobster to prison, and recover millions hidden, it must be extra caution.

It is found on the island of la Gomera, under the leadership of Gilda (Catrinel Menghia), a brown explosive. He has little time to learn the Silbo, a language whistled ancestral…

Cristi has a plan, but it doesn’t go as planned. Gilda is…

Les siffleurs: Air connu ** 1/2

Cristi has a plan, but it doesn’t go as planned. Gilda (Catrinel Menghia) is…

Métropole Films Distribution

In this fool’s game to black humour, Porumboiu deconstructs the temporality of his narrative, in the style of early Tarantino (and a lot less bloody). The Romanian also increases the references to Hitchcock and classics of the genre in this fifth feature film of fiction.

In this attempt to present a history opaque that must decrypt the viewer, the scenario is worthwhile, however, to clarify the whole in a satisfactory way, then that progresses the action, in addition to turn corners. And towards the end, the plot becomes a little too big.

Still the scenery : the landscapes of la Gomera are spectacularly beautiful. And the pleasure of seeing evolve Catrinel Menghia. Mannequin, she led a parallel career as an actress for ten years in Italy — it has been the see in Tale of Tales by Matteo Garrone in 2015. This time, it occupies a primary role and is performing very well in seductress with a head on his shoulders.

Well, it does not re-purchase a completely entertaining movie and fun, of course, but struggling to maintain interest due to the propensity of Porumboiu to make of the style to do the style.

The piping is presented in the dining room.

The generic

Rating : ** 1/2

Title : The piping

Genre : police Comedy

Director : Corneliu Porumboiu

Actors : Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Menghia

Duration : 1h37

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *