The plan déconfinement will be known Tuesday
The minister of Labour, Jean Boulet
Guides to ensure the health and safety at work in the time of a pandemic are in preparation.
Quebecers will know more Tuesday on the plan for the reopening of the quebec economy promised by the prime minister François Legault, has revealed the minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, in an interview to the Duty. Meanwhile, the Committee on standards, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) to develop guides to help businesses protect their employees from the coronavirus.
“It’s going to be a plan of gradual resumption of activities, he recalled. It is expected to be announced next Tuesday. Of course, it still follows the curve of the pandemic in Quebec, but normally what the prime minister has announced and what has been established is that he was going to inform the schedule of gradual return of business in some sectors and it’s going to be declined in a very clear way on Tuesday. “
The minister Boulet, which plays an important role for the recovery of the business, has not wanted to say if the plan déconfinement quebec has similarities with the one announced yesterday by the premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, and whose entry into force is scheduled for 4 may. Pursuant to the plan of saskatchewan, the reopening of some businesses and public services consists of five steps. Some medical services, golf courses, parks and campgrounds will be the first to reopen. Then come the salons of beauty care and retailers during the second phase, while restaurants, bars, fitness centres and child care centres will have to wait until the third phase. The government will authorize the raising of a maximum of 15 persons. Phase four plans to increase this number to 30 people and will allow the reopening of the leisure centres. All of the restrictions remaining would be removed during phase five.
“All the world is engaged in the gradual recovery of economic activities, but it is sure that I have a particular role, taking into account the unavoidable health in the context of the pandemic, he recognized. The CNESST will play a prominent role. “The Commission is currently finalizing a guide for employers and employees in the manufacturing sector, which should be unveiled next week at the image of the one already published for the construction sites. He recommends, among other things, to verify the health status of the workers upon their arrival, gives details of when the surgical mask or the visor are necessary to protect the coronavirus and the frequency with which they must wash their hands during their shift. Other guides for the sectors mining, bio-food and retail trade are also in the process of being completed. Will there be walls in plexiglas in all stores ? “Is it going to be a standard ? I don’t want to embark on too much coercion, ” said Mr. Boulet. That will depend, in addition, other health measures are put in place — it will be necessary to ensure their effectiveness, but the plexiglass that we see more and more frequently, I think we will see more and more. “
The approximately 300 inspectors from the CNESST will be responsible for the application of new measures of health and safety at work. Between 13 march and 21 April, they processed 390 complaints related to the COVID-19 and 17 rights of refusal to work. The minister Boulet does not exclude to add inspectors if the need arises.