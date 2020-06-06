The plan to revive the NBA approved by the board of governors
Associated Press
NEW YORK — The board of governors of the NBA has approved a formula to revive the season with 22 teams, with a tentative date of return July 31.
Various media have talked about a green light at 29 to 1 against.
The NBA is working to finalize a comprehensive plan to restart with the National Basketball Players Association. The players held a virtual meeting in this regard on Friday.
The two parties shall consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government representatives, to establish a rigorous programme of prevention and mitigation of risks to the COVID-19. This includes a protocol for regular testing and strict measures in relation to the security.
All depends also on an agreement with Disney to use the Walt Disney World Resort, near Orlando, as a single site for the matches, the training and the accommodation, and this for the rest of the season.
The 22 teams would be 16 teams (eight in the East, eight in the West) are in this moment in a position to access the series, and the six clubs having the maximum six matches of late vis-à-vis the eighth.
It represents the 22 best records in the NBA.
“The approval of the formula by the board of governors is a necessary step towards the resumption of the season, said by press release the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver.
“The pandemic is a huge challenge, but we hope to be able to finish the season safe and responsible manner.
“We also recognize that the company is shaken by the recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice. We will continue to work closely with our teams and our players to use our collective resources and our influence to address these problems in a very real and concrete.”
The series would take place in the usual format: four round and four of seven in each round. The final would end at the latest on 12 October.
If the schedule announced is maintained, the lottery for the draft would take place on the 25th of August, and the draft as such on 15 October.
The regular season 2020-21 be put in motion on the 1st of December, probably.
The Is would send nine clubs at Disney, the West 13.
The Raptors, the Bucks, the Lakers and the Celtics have already secured their place for the series.
The Heat, the Pacers, the 76ers, the Clippers, the Nuggets, the Thunder and the Rockets may not slip out of the portrait series.
The Mavericks are virtually assured of qualifying, who have seven games ahead of the Grizzlies, currently eighth.
The Trail Blazers, the Pelicans, the Kings, the Spurs and the Suns complete the table starting in the West.
In the East, the Wizards are the team added. They are six games of the Net and 5.5 games for the Magic, who are seventh and eighth.
It can be argued that the popularity of television will be huge. In this chapter, Washington and Phoenix are among the largest markets in the United States.
Bradley Beal, Wizards, Damian Lillard, the Blazers, and Devin Booker, the Suns, are part of the top 10 scorers in the league.
The Pelicans have in their ranks, Zion Williamson, the first choice in the draft last year.
To the stimulus, it seems that seven Canadians will be that Quebeckers Luguentz Sleeps, and Chris Butcher with the Thunder and the Raptors, respectively.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Kelly Olynyk (Heat), Cory Joseph (Kings) and Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies) are the other players in the country.
Each team would play eight matches in rank, chosen from among his games of the regular season remaining. In the end, the top 7 of each side will qualify for the playoffs.
If the eighth training has more than four matches of priority, it automatically switches to the series, it also.
But if the eighth team has less than four games ahead of the next, these two teams will fight for the last place available. The team is expected to win once; the B-team is expected to sign two gains on two occasions.
The NBA has suspended his season on march 11.
The complex near Orlando account 255 acres and several arenas that could host matches simultaneously.
He notably served as the host site for the junior world Championships of the NBA, in recent years.
ESPN is owned in majority by Disney and is one of the broadcast partners of the NBA.