The planet crosses the milestone of 15 million cases of COVID-19
Users of the public transportation in Lima wear masks or visors to protect themselves. Peru is the country that registered the most new deaths in its latest balance sheet with 3.876 dead.
Share
July 23, 2020 10h22
Share
The planet crosses the milestone of 15 million cases of COVID-19
Agence France-Presse
PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 627.307 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources, Thursday, at 11: 00 GMT.
Most of 15.253.270 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 8.535.200 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
On the day of Wednesday, 10.053 new death and 266.133 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are Peru with 3.876 new deaths (including 188 on 24 hours and 3.688 corresponding to a revision by the authorities), Brazil (1.284) and India (1.129).
The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 143.190 death for 3.970.908 cases, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1.210.849 people have been declared cured.
After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 82.771 dead for 2.227.514 case, the United Kingdom with 45.501 dead (296.377 cases), Mexico with 41.190 dead (362.274 case), and Italy with 35.082 dead (245.032 case).
Among the hardest-hit countries, Belgium is the one that suffers the most number of deaths relative to its population, with 85 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (67) Spain (61) Italy (58), and Sweden (56).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83.729 cases (22 new between Wednesday and Thursday), which 4.634 death (0 new), and 78.855 healings.
Europe totaled Thursday at 11: 00 GMT 206.714 death for 3.007.088 case, Latin America and the Caribbean 173.867 death (4.057.096 case), the United States and Canada 152.094 death (4.083.148 case), the Asia 54.096 death (2.271.815 case), the Middle East 23.942 death (1.048.030 case), the Africa 16.432 death (771.160 case), and Oceania 162 deaths (14.936 case).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO). Because of the corrections made by the authorities, or in publications of late data, the figures increase over 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.