The planet will fall-she sick as well?

The planet will fall sick as well?
The return to normal we will put on our path to climate hazardous.
In addition to the thousands dead and the global recession that it caused, the crisis of the coronavirus risk of harm to the fight against climate change. But voices are already calling for economic recovery, which would be based on the energy transition, avenue essential to prevent the sinking of the global climate.
In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, the environmental indicators from China have shown a marked decline in greenhouse gas emissions, but also an improvement in the quality of the air in the regions most affected by the pandemic. This week, similar responses have been made in Italy, where even the canals of Venice, tourist town deserted, has regained a clarity lost for decades.
However, these “good news” environmental will be short-term, warns economist François Delorme, contributor to the intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC). Certainly, the violent shock received by the global economy will result in a lower emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the coming months, but the return to normal we will put on our path to climate hazardous.
“The reality of climate change may have been slowed temporarily, in particular when there has been a decline in greenhouse gas emissions by 25 % in China for the first months of the year, but there will be a rebound. And the economic recovery plans will ensure that the mitigation temporary does not last. The emissions will increase again in a few months, ” predicts Mr. Delorme.
Following the last global crisis, in 2008-2009, the global GHG emissions, moreover, had quickly resumed an upward trajectory. For example, emissions from the energy sector reached a record level in 2010, a few months just after the stroke of the brake imposed by the global recession.
Recovery of fossil
Even if the climate issue and the desire to reduce GHG emissions have become much more prominent over the past decade, the recovery after the crisis of the COVID-19 will be based on a tested recipe… and polluting. “The ability to go through a green economy to stimulate the economy, is too limited. It is wishful thinking and magical thinking. This is not a sector that is sufficiently buoyant “, drops François Delorme.
According to him, we can expect that governments, including Quebec and Canada, to bring forward infrastructure projects, in particular roads, in order to stimulate economic activity. He feared, also a bias favourable to the development of projects for the exploitation of fossil energy and a reduction of the environmental assessments of these projects.
Friday, the Globe and Mail revealed precisely the fact that the Trudeau government is apprêterait to unlock $ 15 billion of public funds to come to the aid of the oil and gas industry. On Thursday, the us president, Donald Trump, was quick to ask the department of Energy to buy 77 million barrels of oil to support the producers in the country.
François Delorme, who has worked for nearly 15 years at the federal ministry of Finance, provides more generally that the climate issue will pay for the cost of the crisis. “I believe that there will be a decline in the importance of the fight against climate change in the agenda of the government. It can’t disappear from the radar, but it will very definitely back on the list of federal priorities. “
Both Québec city and Ottawa, governments will also need to rewrite their budgets. The government Legault, however, said this week the Duty that he would not call in question his promises budget of an environmental nature. Friday, François Legault has also indicated that infrastructure projects will be “left behind” to support economic activity, but without specifying which.
COP cancelled ?
In the end, it is all the action of the global climate that is likely to be relegated very far down the list of priorities of the States hit by the coronavirus, including large GHG emitters (including China, the United States and the european Union, which represent 50% of global emissions). A situation all the more problematic as the next UN Conference on climate (COP26), to be held in November, is crucial for the result of the implementation of the Paris Agreement.
Indeed, it is within the framework of this COP26 states that States must submit their plans to raise ambition on climate, to try to limit global warming to 2 °C or 1.5 °C. The commitments made so far put the world on a warming catastrophic 3 °C to 4 °C.
To hope to limit the temperature increase, the IPCC estimates that it will be necessary to reduce global emissions by 45 % by 2030, compared to the 2010 level, but also reduce emissions to zero by 2050. “And with or without the crisis of the sars coronavirus, the scientific reality remains the same,” insisted Mr. Delorme.
Specialist in climate negotiations and senior advisor at the Copticom, Hugo Séguin considers that it is likely that the COP26 should be postponed for at least a few months. “It’s no use to hold such a meeting if it is not properly prepared. It is necessary to put all the chances on our side for this to be a success, instead of holding the meeting in a context that is not conducive. And for the moment, I do not see how we could put all the chances on our side for that COP26 is a success, ” he explains.
A decision regarding the holding or not of the COP26, should take place as early as spring, according to Mr. Séguin. But already, this week, while meetings of preparation are cancelled, some voices were raised to ask for the postponement to 2021. The british government, to host the conference, un, however, has nothing announced for the moment.
Transition
Hugo Séguin also believes that the coming months could be the opportunity to think about the type of economic recovery to be prioritized. “The current situation is likely to stimulate the energy transition, through recovery plans. We can target investments that will lead us to make economic gains, but also social and environmental. “
A point of view shared by the spokesperson of Greenpeace, Patrick Bonin. “It is important not to combat a form of destruction, virulent by a different type of destruction by allowing projects that are harmful to the environment. It must instead use the economic recoveries that will be needed as a stepping stone to a transition fair and just. “
In an analysis published this week, Fatih Birol, who heads the international energy Agency, has called on policy makers to bring projects to production of” clean energy “at the heart of recovery plans, emphasizing the need to” accelerate ” the transition.
Mr. Séguin also says it is confident for the rest of the things. “I expect that a significant portion of the funds spent on stimulus plans to go in the energy transition and climate. And the crisis of the coronavirus shows us that collectively, we are able to ask critical steps that are followed. For me, it is nature to give us confidence, if we were to decide to take actions as decisive in the fight against climate change. “