The players CH will need to exercise judgment in order to avoid an outbreak

The players of the Montreal canadiens will have to trust each other over the next two weeks to avoid an outbreak of cases of the COVID-19.
Captain Shea Weber has noted that the players talked on Monday morning, before the first training camp of the stimulus. If it is difficult to adhere to the social distancing on the rink, it will be critical that the players stay disciplined out of the arena to avoid a disaster scenario, which could complicate the plans of the team and of the NHL.
“We are not yet in our “bubble” and we are responsible for our decisions, noted Weber. We must remain cautious. It is necessary to take care of each other. “
The Canadian has started his camp with a black cloud above his head. The media online sports The Athletic reported on Sunday to have learned that at least three players in the Habs had undergone a positive control with the novel coronavirus in the past few days. The Athletic said on Monday that two of the results would have been a false-positive.
The team has nothing confirmed on Monday, that the NHL is responsible for this type of ad during phases 3 and 4 of the stimulus. However, it does not reveal the identity of the players or teams where there has been infections.
This situation occurs most of the players in Canada have started to skate at the Bell sports Complex in Brossard last week.
If there is a protocol in the area of health and safety in the facilities of the Canadian, the players are responsible for their movements, actions and decisions outside of the arena.
“You have to use your common sense, said Weber. We know the state of the situation here (in Montreal), that there has been recent outbreaks in bars. It reminds us that we are not back to normal life.
“We must continue to make small sacrifices. We all have families, some have medical conditions. It is not necessary to ask of gestures selfish. We must take care of our teammates and be ready for our series of qualification. “
Despite these constraints and concerns, and the players seemed happy to be all together on the ice, four months and one day since the NHL has put its season on pause, on the 12th of march.
“After months of isolation and have been limited to a group of four or five people at the beginning of the revival, it was fun to be 30 or 40 on the ice, has admitted that striker Paul Byron. The atmosphere is a little different outside of the rink because of the rules of safety and covers face. We all want to act prudently. But it was nice to see everyone again and play hockey. “
On the ice, nothing seemed very different to normal training on Monday. Jonathan Drouin had, however, found her long hair of the season 2018-19, while Weber had a long beard and shaggy.
“It was initially a beard of quarantine. It is now a beard of series of qualification, has told to Weber, with a smile. I hope it will become a beard series. “
This will depend on the play of the Habs in the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins… and also of the effectiveness of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 teams of the NHL.