The PLQ wants to address the psychological distress among entrepreneurs
June 9, 2020 18: 14
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
The crisis of the coronavirus increases psychological distress among entrepreneurs and farmers. The liberal Party of Quebec wants the government Legault attack the problem.
The liberal mp Monsef Derraji will attempt Wednesday morning to file a bill in this sense, in the Salon bleu of the national Assembly.
“Our entrepreneurs and our farmers are living in psychological distress and my bill aims to try to solve this problem,” he explains to the Sun. It is necessary to respond to their anguish persistent and even growing.”
Before the pandemic COVID-19, almost a canadian entrepreneur on two, or 46 %, was already demonstrating that mental health problems adversely affected his ability to work, in a survey conducted in 2019 with 476 entrepreneurs by the canadian Association for mental health.
Almost 3 in 10, or 28 %, indicated to have experienced a mental health problem or had received a diagnosis during the previous 12 months, while this rate is 20 % in the general population.
If we consider that the main source of anxiety was money for two-thirds of them, easy to believe that the pandemic has only exacerbated the difficulties.
“The problem is there is documented and deserves particular attention”, claimed the spokesman of the small and medium-sized enterprises in LPQ.
Since his arrival to power in 2018, the Coalition avenir Quebec has addressed the issue, disbursing $ 300,000 to alleviate the psychological distress of the farmers last December. The ministry of Economy and Innovation has also made a call for projects in the same vein for entrepreneurs.
“But we are no longer at the stage of mesurettes! It is necessary to go much further, insists the deputy Derraji. These people are our wealth creators and we need to be there for them when things go wrong.”
Monsef Derraji is mna of Nelligan, district of the district west of the island of Montréal, including Kirkland, Pierrefonds and Île Bizard. He headed the Regroupement des jeunes chambres de commerce du Québec 2015 to 2018, prior to being elected.