The point on the pandemic COVID-19 in Quebec | Thursday, may 7, magictr | May 7, 2020 | Politic | No Comments Watch live update of the Québec government on the pandemic COVID-19. Related Posts Montreal closes the île Notre-Dame and the parking lot of the mount Royal No Comments | Apr 5, 2020 The point on the pandemic COVID-19 in Quebec | Tuesday, April 21, No Comments | Apr 21, 2020 Curators: Erin O’toole wants the postponement of the vote to elect a leader No Comments | Apr 23, 2020 Quebec grants emergency aid to $ 133 million for seniors No Comments | Apr 3, 2020 About The Author magictr Add a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment:*Name:* Email Address:* Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.