The point on the pandemic COVID-19 in Quebec | Tuesday, June 2, magictr | June 2, 2020 | Politic | No Comments Watch live update of the Québec government on the pandemic COVID-19. Related Posts A year ago, the dam gave way to Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac No Comments | Apr 27, 2020 The Bloc québécois wants to extend the wage subsidy to enterprises No Comments | Apr 23, 2020 A summer without culture or sport in Quebec No Comments | Apr 10, 2020 The Block calls for assistance to seniors No Comments | Apr 24, 2020 About The Author magictr Add a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment:*Name:* Email Address:* Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.