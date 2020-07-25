The point on the pandemic COVID-19 in the world
The pandemic of COVID-19 has done more than 639 981 deaths in the world since the end of December.
July 25, 2020 8h43
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — New balance sheets, new measures and developments: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world.
USA: pressure to reopen the schools –
Under pressure from the White House, which wants to revive the economy, the u.s. health authorities have issued new rules to promote a return to the classroom of the students at the beginning.
Foreign students requiring a student visa will not be able to enter the United States if their courses are online-only, has announced the police of the u.s. immigration (ICE). The country has nearly a million foreign students.
***
Around 640 000 people dead
The pandemic has claimed more than 639 981 deaths in the world since the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Saturday at 11: 00 GMT. A little more than 15.8 million cases were officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories.
The United States is the country most affected with 145 546 deaths in front of Brazil (85 238), the Uk (45 677), Mexico (42 645) and Italy (35 097).
Upsurge in France
In France, the viral traffic is in the “net increase”, with over 1000 new cases of coronavirus by day, announced the Directorate-general of Health (DGS).
South Korea has also reported on Saturday a resurgence, with 113 new cases in which dozens of cases are imported, the balance sheet, the highest in almost four months. The country is $ 14 092 contaminated people.
In Spain, the catalan government (northeast) has ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in the night, in the face of an increase in cases.
***
Governments criticized
Support the responses of governments in the face of the crisis of the sars coronavirus is eroding in several countries, according to an international study published by the firm KekstCNC.
In the Uk, only 35% of the respondents positively assess the government’s action. The study noted 44% of dissatisfied individuals in the United States, while in Japan 51% of the respondents believe that the authorities are mismanaging the crisis.
The French show themselves to be more satisfied (+6 points compared with June), with 41% dissatisfied.
The study shows broad support to the port of the mask.
***
Postponements and cancellations
The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, has announced the postponement sine die of the carnival of the largest metropolis of Brazil, while Rio de Janeiro is considering this option.
The international craft fair of Ouagadougou (Siao), one of the biggest rendez-vous of african, expected by year-end in Burkina Faso, is cancelled.
The Panama waives the right to host the women’s World Cup of soccer U-20 and 24th Games of central America and the Caribbean-2022.
***
Xavi positive
The soccer player, Spanish Xavi Hernandez, world champion in 2010, was tested positive for coronavirus, said the coach of Al-Sadd on the Twitter account of the club’s qatari.
***
Recovery of the foot
In France, the soccer competition resumed Friday night with the final of the Coupe de France, won by the PSG in front of some 2800 spectators, in a Stadium of France, almost empty.
In China, the football championship resumed on Saturday behind closed doors after an interruption of five months, with a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the pandemic.
In England, swimming pools and sports halls could reopen Saturday.