The point on the pandemic in the world as of may 7,
A man is cleaning the yard of a school in Paris, Thursday. France is preparing for a déconfinement from Monday.
May 7, 2020 9h04
PARIS – New balance sheets, new measures, highlights: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic related to the new coronavirus, which has made nearly from 264,000 deaths in the world.
Beijing denounces about “misleading” Trump
China has denounced Thursday’s remarks “deceptive” in the United States, in the wake of criticism of the president, Donald Trump has repeated that Beijing would have to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.
Ensuring on Wednesday that the pandemic was “worse” than the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the September 11 attacks, the us president has renewed his attacks on China, believing that “this would never have had to happen”.
Near from 264,000 dead
The epidemic has made at least 263.779 dead in the world since its release in December, 2019 in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources, Thursday, at 11: 00 GMT.
More than 3.76 million cases were officially diagnosed in 195 countries and territories.
The United States is the country most affected, with 73.431 death. The other most affected countries are the United Kingdom (30.076 dead), Italy (29.684), Spain (26.070) and France (25.809).
Highest mortality of minorities
Black people, asian or other ethnic minorities living in the Uk have a higher probability of dying of the new coronavirus as the average, according to two studies that link the role of socio-economic factors.
Bond of conjugal violence in Europe
The emergency services across Europe have registered an increase up to 60% of calls from women victims of domestic violence during the containment, alerting the WHO Europe.
France says his déconfinement
France will announce on Thursday the details of its plan déconfinement from the may 11, after nearly two months of imposed isolation.
The prime minister Edouard Philippe has already warned that the déconfinement would be so “progressive” and “differentiated”.
To a continued confinement, and relaxed in Great Britain
The british government must extend formally on Thursday, the containment force since the end of march, before the anticipated announcement this weekend of an easing of certain restrictions.
Economic consequences
In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England expects a GDP decline of 14% this year.
In France, 453.800 jobs have been lost in the first quarter in the private sector, according to a provisional estimate.
Tourism in bern
The number of international tourists could be reduced by 60 to 80% by 2020 under the effect of the pandemic announced by the world Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
The air group, Air France-KLM has accused a net loss of 1.8 billion euros in the first quarter.
Rebound surprise of exports in China
In China, exports have rebounded surprise in April year on year (+3,5%).
An evolution probably related to a phenomenon of “catch-up” after the difficulties encountered by exporters in the first quarter, when the containment measures disrupted the transport, considers the analyst Louis Kuijs of the firm, Oxford Economics.
Mask in the transport muscovites
Moscow, the epicentre of the epidemic in Russia will require the wearing of mask and gloves in public transport starting may 12.
Fashion Week digital in Milan
The national Chamber of Italian fashion (CNMI) is going to organize its first Fashion Week digital in Milan from 14 to 17 July.
The program, photos and videos, interviews, behind-the-scenes or “lectures in +live streaming+ of major figures from the world of fashion”.