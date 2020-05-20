The point on the re-opening of private health care and body and esthetic care in Quebec magictr | May 20, 2020 | Politic | No Comments Related Posts Doug Ford takes issue with the prohibition of assault weapons by the Trudeau government No Comments | May 2, 2020 The opposition demands the revival of the work of the parliament No Comments | Apr 13, 2020 Resumption of the work of the national Assembly No Comments | May 5, 2020 Montreal firm other parking parks No Comments | May 2, 2020 About The Author magictr Add a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment:*Name:* Email Address:* Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.