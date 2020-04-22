The poisoning of the disinfectant products are surging in Quebec
Photo: Damian Dovarganes Associated Press
Disinfectants for hands are at the origin of 79 calls since the beginning of march last year, 80% more than during the same period a year earlier.
The protection against the COVID-19 is not without risk. In recent weeks, the number of accidental exposures to cleaning products identified by the Centre antipoison du Québec has jumped significantly compared to the same period last year. Products bleaches, and disinfectants for the hands are the main sources of these new illnesses.
“In the current context of the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus, we expected to see an increase in the kind, said Tuesday the Duty of Guillaume Belair, a spokesperson for the Centre, but not as much as that. “
Between march 1 and April 20, 998 cases of accidental exposure to household cleaning products have been recognized by the Quebec poison control Center, or 333 more than in the same period last year. In the case of bleach, the use of which is growing since the beginning of the health crisis, to sanitize the living environments, the growth of 194 % compared to last year, with 262 calls received, compared to 89 in 2019, indicate the most recent data obtained.
Disinfectants for hands are at the origin of 79 calls since the beginning of march last year, 80% more than during the same period a year earlier. Children 0 to 5 years of age are victims important. But ingestions by adults or exposure to toxic fumes after mixtures of products are also on the rise, says the organization.
“Several factors account for this growth,” said Mr. Bélair. There has been a raid on these products in the past few weeks and, as they are used more often, they may be less organized and easier to access for regular cleaning only for children who permanently live in the home. “
Note that in march and April 2020, the total number of exposures to all toxic materials, and by only the products of disinfectants, identified in Québec, a decrease of 2 % compared to last year.
The poison control Center said to have been in contact with its counterparts elsewhere in the country who see the same growth in cases of accidental exposure to cleaning products. It is also considering to launch a prevention campaign to counter the health damage that the war against the COVID-19 could result by poisoning with cleaning products.