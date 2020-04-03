The police are more visible in the parks of Montreal
The police started to tighten the screw to the walkers that do not comply with the instructions of detachment in the parks. Six offence reports were handed out to the offenders, until now, has indicated the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) on Thursday.
After a warning Montrealers that it could close the parks if the walkers and the joggers were not more disciplined about the distance of two meters to be observed between the people, mayor Valerie Plant said on Thursday that the police surveillance has been increased in six major parks, namely, those of the Mont-Royal, Jeanne-Mance, Laurier, The Fountain, Maisonneuve and the Lachine canal.
Line Carbonneau, assistant director of the SPVM, has confirmed that the police were already more visible in the parks. “We’re going to have to take actions much more severe if we want to be able to keep our parks open. There has been a lot of calls to the POLICE to report the non-observance of the guidelines “, she explained.
Thus, police officers meet offenders in the parks does not remember most of the instructions, but will proceed immediately to their identification in order to write a report of the offence-general. Remember that it is up to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) to determine if the findings should be presented. Offenders of orders of the public Health are subject to fines ranging from $ 1,000 – $6,000.
Montreal now has 2642 cases of infection with the coronavirus, which is an increase of 480 cases in 24 hours, and 17 deaths. 148 workers in the health sector have contracted the virus and more than 20 residences for the elderly have documented cases. “You start to be on the upward slope of the pandemic. When we look at the transmission community, [we find that] all of our boroughs, or almost, is in growth and we consider that the transmission is supported everywhere, ” said the regional director of public health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin.
It has raised the tone to urge Montrealers to follow the instructions, to reduce their output and do not participate in clusters, in the parks, in particular : “At this stage, we can no longer accept any offender in the face of the guidelines that we prescribe. “
The mayor Plant has also announced that the self-service bicycle Bixi bikes will be available from 15 April. Hygiene measures will be enhanced and the bikes will be cleaned on a daily basis, she said. The mayor, however, warned that Bixi bikes should only be used for work or for travel essential. “The Bixi can be used for health care workers “, she suggested.
The City has also created 150 parking decals specific for workers of the health network in order to enable them to park near their place of work.