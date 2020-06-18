The police of Québec contributes to find a young victim of sexual assault in Arizona
The central police of Victoria park in Quebec
June 18, 2020 9: 59
Updated at 10h18
Marc Allard
The Sun
A survey of the Québec police resulted in the arrest of a man in Arizona who is alleged to have sexually assaulted his child.
On 10 June, the Unit of the sexual exploitation of minors (ESM) has arrested Brian Labrie-Poulin, 29, of Quebec, for possession of child pornography. In the computer equipment seized at the residence of the suspect, the police specializing in crimes of technology have found a video of a sexual assault on a child at a young age.
From some of the computer data, the SPVQ has been able to locate the place where would have occurred the assault, in Arizona, in the United States. This information was transmitted to the national coordination Centre against sexual exploitation of children
(NCECC), which has been able to determine the precise provenance of the video.
The Department of homeland Security United States then stopped the suspect, who was the father of the victim. The investigation revealed that the child was under assault since its birth, indicates the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).
“The identification of victims is the main reason of the Unity of sexual exploitation against minors, who works daily in order to withdraw children from the hands of their abusers and bring them to justice”, underlines the SPVQ in a press release.
The SPVQ remember that any information in connection with the child pornography can be transmitted by dialing 418 641-AGIR (2447). This information will be treated confidentially.