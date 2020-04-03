The police séviront against the offenders in the parks of Montreal
The police will be more present in the parks of Montreal to take tough action against those who do not comply with the instructions of aloofness. If the citizens are not disciplined, the City could shut down these green spaces to the public, warned the mayor, Valerie Plant.
Several witnesses have stated on social networks that there was a crowd at the La Fontaine park on Tuesday afternoon, while the spring sun was at the rendezvous, and the distance of two meters between individuals was not observed.
At the executive committee meeting on Wednesday, the mayor Plant went from this warning : “today, this is the 1st of April. In the next few days, it’s going to make sun. It will be good. I request to everyone to respect the rules and not to invade the parks. The last thing we want, is having to close. But, if necessary, if the rules are not respected, we will have to do, of course “, she explained.
The prime minister, François Legault, has echoed the concerns of Valerie Plant. It is believed that closing of parks in Montreal ” might not be a bad idea “. “It doesn’t make good sense to see, for example, yesterday, many people at the park The Fountain, grouped together, near each other. It offends the citizens. The message is increasingly clear to the police : if it is necessary to begin to issue tickets, we are going to give tickets. “
Up to now, the police have instead focused on the awareness. There has been no report of the offence-general, said André Durocher, inspector at the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM). But they will now be more present in the parks call to order the offender, if necessary.
Remember that the police cannot deliver themselves of statements of offence since, under the public health Act, they must first make a report of the offence which must be submitted to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP). It will determine if a notice of infraction must be issued. Citizens offenders are subject to fines ranging from $ 1,000 – $6,000.
Increase in stable cases
On the island of Montreal, the review published Wednesday state of the 2097 cases of infection with the coronavirus, or 106 more than the previous day, as well as 14 deaths. There are 132 hospitalizations, and 26 people in intensive care. Cases of outbreak have been identified in 13 NURSING homes or residences for seniors.
The regional director of public health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin, however, required to mention one positive element : “Since the four or five last days, we have a stability in the number of new reported cases. We have not doubled or tripled “, she reported. More than 53 % of people with less than 50 years old.
Even if some areas of the island, such as Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace and Côte-Saint-Luc, are more affected than others by the pandemic, the authorities are not considering loop. “When one is in transmission community in a region, it is not justified to close a district or a sector,” said Dr. Drouin.
The authorities are unaware of how long the containment will be maintained. Dr. Drouin has not been able to tell if the launch of the season of Bixi, scheduled for April 15, should be postponed or if the Formula 1 Grand Prix and festivals should be cancelled or deferred.
Over the next few days, the DSP will carry out interventions in the multiplex in order to increase the hygiene measures in the buildings where COVID-19 were detected.
In addition, the DSP did not rule out the idea of closing the arteries of commercial motor vehicles to facilitate the distancing of pedestrians.