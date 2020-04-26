The police stop a possible active shooter in a community in Nunavut
The royal Canadian mounted police released a statement Saturday in which it states that officers responded to a “dynamic situation” which takes place in Cape Dorset.
CAPE DORSET, Nunavut — A man was arrested Saturday after a long face-to-face with the police near the dumping site and the heights of Cape Dorset, Nunavut. The Team of containment of the V Division, as well as negotiators in the event of a crisis situation have been transported to emergency in the community to assist the agents of the RCMP in Cape Dorset in the management of the incident.
The RCMP reported that no one had been injured.
Agents had received reports of a shot as possible, which would have been drawn by a human adult.
The residents were ordered to stay in their home and avoid the area while officers attempted to locate the suspect.
The administrative agent, Cape Dorset, John Hussey, said that the authorities were trying to keep the community informed of the situation by sending alerts on the cell phones and by sharing information on Facebook and on the radio.
Mr. Hussey had said that according to his understanding of the situation, the police was in contact with the suspect since late Friday night.
The incident is doubly troubling as it comes just days after the carnage that has 22 people in a rural community in Nova Scotia the last weekend, ” said Mr. Hussey.
He said that the situation had shaken the 1500 residents of Cape Dorset, a small town in the south of Baffin island.
“Everybody knows everybody and when something like that happens, all the people of the community are affected mentally, said Mr. Hussey during a phone interview Saturday. Especially after what happened in Nova Scotia last week.”