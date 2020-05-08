The pollution is back in the sky of China, ensures Greenpeace

| May 8, 2020 | News | No Comments

La pollution est de retour dans le ciel de Chine, assure Greenpeace

Photo: Andy Wong Archives Associated Press

According to the WHO, air pollution, chronic reduces the life expectancy of the Chinese more than four years.

The levels of toxic pollutants in the air were higher in April than the same period last year.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *