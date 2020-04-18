The pollution of free-fall
Hélène Roulot-Ganzmann
Special Collaboration
April 18, 2020
Earth observatory of the NASA / Agence France-Presse
A sharp decrease in nitrogen dioxide concentrations has been observed over the China during the confinement.
This text is part of the special Earth Day
Everyone remembers to have seen in the last month of images from NASA comparing the air pollution over China before and during confinement. At intervals of a few days, the gas cloud was completely dispelled. The first to digits sontd’here to confirm it : China has indeed reduced its emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of nearly 25 % in the course of the month of February.
Closer to us, the experts expect that Canada and Quebec are following this same trend. The transport sector represents 40 % of our GHG emissions. However, the cars remain in the garage, the planes are grounded, trains are operating at idle, only trucks continue to operate almost normally. Not to mention that industrial activity, which accounts for approximately 20% of our GHG emissions, turns it also at a very moderate rate.
What about the wastewater ?
“This drop in air pollution, it is obviously a gain for the planet,” says Jean-Philippe Waaub, professor in the Department of geography of the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). We hear the birds sing and the wildlife is back in town. One can also speak of the noise pollution, also fall. But I would not be so optimistic for all sources of pollution. “
The researcher says it is particularly worried about the water consumption, on the one hand, and the quality of the wastewater, on the other hand. Not only the entire planet is invited to wash their hands more often than usual, but many countries send teams of cleaning with clothes protective spray at high pressure a disinfecting solution on the asphalt to clean up the streets and the street furniture.Quebec, for the moment, has decided not to proceed as well.
“These are things that we would not see in normal times, noted Mr. Waaub. It is as if, in times of crisis, the environmental principles could be relegated to the sidelines. People tolerate things that ellesn’longer accept as normal. I’ve even seen masks on the floor in the street… besides, where will go all these masks are single-use ? Let us not forget that in Quebec, we have been burying still the majority of our waste instead of incineration. “
More tolerance in a time of crisis, but what will it be when it is time to rebuild ? Pressures are already beginning to be felt to ask the governments to relax environmental laws in order to allow the economy to set out again of more beautiful.
Respite illusory
According to Louise Vandelac, professor at the Department of sociology and the Institute of environmental sciences of UQAM, containment, and the judgment of the industrial production has brought to the ecosystems of the planet, and to all of us, to “breathe” an air a little less polluted. But it will only be a brief respite if the emissions of toxic substances and fine particles, which are responsible, according to the world health Organization, about seven million premature deaths per year, are not radically reduced.
“It is therefore to be hoped that the economic recovery, the public policy makers will listen to all the scientists of the environmental health of the climate, of biodiversity and of the major events that they listen to those of public health during the crisis of the COVID-19, in order to avoid economic and social costs more astronomical yet,” she said.
Indeed, if this crisis had a beginning and will have an end, it is part of an ecological mutation unprecedented across the globe, where global warming, the collapse of biodiversity and the multiplication of extreme events promise to be much more threatening yet…
“It was therefore in their interest to quickly draw the lessons from this pandemic if it is revealing of our weaknesses and our mistakes,” warns Ms. Vandelac, but also of our solidarity, to re-examine our thinking patterns and to reduce our dependencies in favor of more autonomy. “
Thus, adds the researcher, we can rejoice that, in his daily press conferences, the prime minister, François Legault, insists much on the need to buy local products.
“For example, quebec agriculture, which, in the 1980s, made it possible to meet almost 80 % of our needs, would, according to various calculations, to the tune of 30 % to 50 % now, she says. However, to increase the local production and quality, particularly of fruit and vegetables with growing plants in a greenhouse, especially if Hydro-Québec were to agree to a rate that is comparable to the smelters, could strengthen agriculture, enhance self-sufficiency in food but also the health, and even reduce the GHG emissions related to the transport of the food. “
But have we the courage to take the necessary decisions ?
“History shows that the awareness of a serious problem and the action, there are generally ten years, responds Jean-Philippe Waaub. So, if this pandemic can accelerate a little the process, the planet will be better. ”