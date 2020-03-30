The popularity of Google Classroom is growing rapidly on the background of the coronavirus
The epidemic of the coronavirus affects a large number of people around the world. In many countries, faced with a dangerous disease, not only closed businesses and factories, but also schools and other educational institutions. Against this background, gaining popularity of applications that allow you to continue training remotely. One such application is Google Classroom, the number of downloads which has exceeded 50 million times.
Google Classroom, which is a school focused on the free service for distance learning, has existed long enough. Despite the fact that the first application is not particularly popular, this is rapidly changing with the growth of tension associated with the epidemic of the coronavirus. According to the AppBrain service that tracks the popularity of applications in early March, Google Classroom was not included in the 100 most popular educational apps. However, by 10 March, the app made a huge leap into the top five most popular educational apps in the USA. Greatly increased the popularity of Google Classroom in Canada, Mexico, Finland, Italy, Poland and Indonesia.
It should be noted that from a corporate store digital content Play Store Google Classroom has been downloaded over 50 million times, which is an impressive result for any application. The number of downloads of Google Classroom for iOS is unknown, but the source notes that among the users of Apple devices, the app’s popularity has also grown. It is possible that if the tense situation in the world will persist long enough, then Google Classroom will become even more popular among students and teachers around the world.