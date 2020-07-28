The popularity of the liberals of Justin Trudeau has dropped since the controversy STATES
The prime minister Justin Trudeau
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The comfortable lead enjoyed by the government of Justin Trudeau in the polls thanks to its management of the pandemic has melted like snow in the sun.
This is reflected in the most recent survey conducted by Leger, and the Association for canadian studies in the account of The canadian Press, conducted online from July 24 to 26 with a nonprobability sample of 1517 people.
In fact, the voting intentions for the federal parties are almost returned to levels pre-pandemic, while the liberals become entangled in a controversy regarding the award of a contract to the agency UNITED to manage a volunteer program, student.
If elections were to be held now, the liberal Party of Canada would get 35% of the vote among the voters decided. This is a decrease of 11 percentage points compared to the stroke of the probe conducted on the 9th June, but only four points more than in January.
The conservative Party of Canada and the New democratic Party (NDP), meanwhile, have won four percentage points each since the beginning of the month of June.
Even in the expectation of a new leader, the conservatives harvested 29 % of voting intentions, according to the latest blow to probe of the firm Lightweight. The neo-democrats get on the other 20 % of voting intentions, according to the same survey.
The Bloc québécois has experienced a strong surge in the last month and a half. It is now the choice of 39% of Quebecers, an increase of 10 percentage points since June 9.
Yet, 73 % of people surveyed who say that they are very satisfied or fairly satisfied with the management of the health crisis by the federal government. It is almost the same percentage, 78 %, than before the controversy about the united STATES.
Both the prime minister that his Finance minister, Bill Morneau, are the subject of an investigation by the ethics commissioner to determine if they have violated the law by refusing to recuse themselves from discussions surrounding STATES, in spite of appearances of conflicts of interest.
Moreover, Mr. Trudeau will be brought Thursday afternoon in front of the finance Committee to make the point on this case. Mr. Morneau was there last week and revealed that he had taken a cheque of more than 41 000 $ to STATES to reimburse travel expenses.