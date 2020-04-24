The portrait of the victims of the massacre in Nova Scotia begins to emerge
The citizens of Nova Scotia knew for a rude awakening, on Monday, that are slowly starting to emerge the names of the victims of the massacre of the end of the week, including a nurse, a teacher and a police in the RCMP.
April 20, 2020 12h39
Updated at 23: 20
Share
The portrait of the victims of the massacre in Nova Scotia begins to emerge
Michael Tutton
The Canadian Press
Share
HALIFAX – The citizens of Nova Scotia are experiencing a rude awakening, on Monday, that are slowly starting to emerge the names of the victims of the massacre of the end of the week, including a nurse, a teacher and a police in the RCMP.
The president of the teachers Union of Nova Scotia has expressed his sadness of having lost “one of ours”, after the publication of the notice of the death of Lisa McCully, teacher at the elementary school Debert.
Paul Wozney said that Ms. McCully was known as a teacher as passionate, who loved life, and who has been a “victim of the senseless violence” which began on Saturday evening at Portapique.
The union has also had a good word for the police Heidi Stevenson, a veteran of 23 years” in the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP), and “who gave his life responding to a call.”
Mr. Wozney noted that the officer Heidi Stevenson, mother of two children, was the wife of Dean Stevenson, who teaches at the high school Cole Harbour.
The police of the RCMP Heidi Stevenson
Courtesy
A nurse
Darcy Dobson wrote on Facebook that his mother, Heather O’brien, a nurse from Truro, Nova Scotia, was the number of victims.
“The pain comes and goes in waves. I have the impression of being outside my own body. This can’t be real,” wrote Ms. Dobson.
“At 9: 59, she has sent her last text message to our newsgroup family. At 10: 15 a.m., it was a part of. She rolled in the car in the same street of the same city that she crosses every day,” she wrote.
“She was nice. She was beautiful. She did not deserve none of this. For each person suffering from this senseless tragedy, please do not hesitate to reach out because we are all connected forever in this horrible mess.”
Ms. Dobson wants to now that her mother is not defined by this tragedy, but by the way her eyes sparkled when she talked about her grandchildren, how she loved Christmas (…) how much she loved being a nurse”.