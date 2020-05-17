The powers of Trump in an emergency situation are of concern to experts and elected officials
The powers of Trump in an emergency situation are of concern to experts and elected officials
Share
May 16, 2020 8h48
Share
The powers of Trump in an emergency situation are of concern to experts and elected officials
Deb Riechmann
Associated Press
WASHINGTON – The day he declared a state of national emergency due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, the president, Donald Trump has made a mysterious statement offhand.
“I have the right to do a lot of things that people have no idea”, he launched from the White House.
Donald Trump was not only a display. Dozens of legal powers become available when the president declares a national emergency. They are rarely used, but Trump has stunned experts when he claimed – wrongly – that he had the authority of “complete” on the governors in its desire to relax the guidelines for containment.
This statement has pushed the ten senators to in-depth analysis of how far the president Trump believes that his exceptional powers have.
The elected officials have asked to see the Documents of emergency response presidential (acronym MDP in English). These confidential documents are unknown are essential to the planning of a state of emergency declaration.
These documents do not give the president greater authority than that provided for by the Constitution, but they specify what powers the president believes he has, according to the Constitution, in an emergency situation. According to the senators, these documents can provide a clearer picture of what the White House interprets as emergency powers.
“Someone should take a look at these things,” said the senator, an independent from Maine Angus King during a telephone interview. “This is a case where the president may declare an emergency and then say: “because of the state of emergency, I can do this and that””.
Senator King and seven fellow democrats and one republican have signed a letter, at the end of last month, addressed to the acting director of the intelligence services of Richard Grenell. The elected officials asked to be informed of the existence of the documents MDP and their content. The democratic senator from Vermont, Patrick Leahy, has also written a similar letter to the attorney general William Barr and the adviser of the White House, Pat Cipollone.
“The concern is that there may well be actions that would violate the individual liberties guaranteed by the Constitution,” says senator King.
“I’m only speculating. It is quite possible that we get the documents, and that there is nothing wrong in the checks and balances, and that everything is reasonable”, he recognizes it too.
Invited professor at the faculty of law of Georgetown University, Joshua Geltzer, confirms that there is a movement pressing to put the hand on these documents because of distrust of the interpretations of legal administration Trump. A distrust of a magnitude that it is said never having known of his life.
The most publicized of this free interpretation of the laws is the decision last year to declare the situation of migrants to the mexican border as a national emergency. This decision has enabled us to keep $ 3.6 billion US $ for military projects to fund the extension of the wall border above and beyond what congress had determined.
“I’m worried about other business that he could call emergency, said professor Geltzer. I am thinking particularly of the election in November. It is here, where there seems to be a strong potential for mischief with this president.”
The senators have filed their complaint a few days after the declaration of Donald Trump, on April 13, according to which he had the authority to force States to revive their economies despite the ravages of the pandemic.
“When someone is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” he said, triggering strong reactions from the governors and experts of the law.
Later, Donald Trump was added on Twitter and by speaking to people who believe that the decision of the recovery belongs to the governors and not the president: “this is well understood, this is wrong.”
The president has eventually retracted in respect to his authority, “total”, and acknowledged that it is the States that have the final say to impose or put an end to the containment.