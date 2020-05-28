The pq renounces the Grant pay federal
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The president of the Parti québécois, Dieudonné Ella Oyono
The Parti québécois waives, finally, to take advantage of the wage Subsidy for federal help to pay its employees during the crisis of the pandemic. This means that none of the provincial political parties will not have recourse to the program, contrary to federal politics where almost all of them have used.
“The Parti québécois, as the Bloc québécois, will not make application for a wage subsidy,” announced its president Dieudonné Ella Oyono on Twitter Thursday. “This money should be used to help quebec businesses hit by the crisis. We will meet our fiscal challenge with our members. “
The chief bloquiste, Yves-François Blanchet, was strongly denounced last week’s decision of the liberal Party of Canada and the conservative Party to claim a wage subsidy to pay for their teams partisan. Mr. Blanchet pounds since these parties have sufficient funds to pay themselves and their employees, as they reaped millions of dollars in donations in the beginning of the year.
In Ottawa, the LPC, the CPC, the New democratic Party and the green Party have placed a request to get the wage Subsidy, but not the Block. In Quebec, the Coalition avenir Québec, the Quebec liberal Party and Quebec solidaire had reported to Duty the last week that they would not have recourse to the federal program on them. The Parti québécois was answered that they did not have it excluded.
Mr. Blanchet has refrained from criticizing the position of his fellow pq members. It has been argued that, in contrast to the PLC and PCC, some smaller parties may have really need the wage subsidy – that allows to finance 75 % of the employees ‘ salary up to a maximum of $ 847 per week.
The contrast between the positions bloquiste and pq, however, had been raised by some observers.