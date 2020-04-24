The PQ wants to extend the law on whistleblowers in the private seniors ‘ residences
April 16, 2020 14h54
MONTREAL – The opposition pq’s request to expand the scope of the law on whistleblowers to include workers in private seniors ‘ residences and NURSING homes non-contracted.
The goal is to enable these workers to disclose any wrongdoing or situations that would endanger the health, safety or the dignity of residents, without the risk of retaliation.
In an interview Thursday, the member of parliament Joël Arseneau, spokesman for the health records, was said to believe that if the residence Herron, Dorval, where surveys had been ordered, had been covered by the act, the staff would have been able to relate certain situations before, without fear of reprisal.
Mr. Arseneau believes that not only the wrongdoing could be reported, but also the situations that are problematic – the lack of protective equipment, for example – or the lack of personnel, where it may pose a problem of health, of safety or of dignity for patients or residents.
“If you really want to put an end to the omerta in the health, it is what we need to do,” said the mp, pq, Iles-de-la-Madeleine.
By reference to the residence of Herron, he said: “there, tongues loosen, because then it is encouraged because of the investigations. But one learns too late what happened three weeks ago”.
“If people had been able to freely report what was going on, the balance could be different today,” said the mp Arseneau.
At present, the law does not cover NURSING homes (accommodation Centres, and long-term care) private non-subsidized, or private residences for elderly people.
The mp Arseneau would also like to see the workers in the employment of other entities are included, including those of home care for seniors, agencies, manpower, resources, intermediaries, and private firms of professional resources.