The Premier League and the Football League did not resume the season, until it receives security assurances
April 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Both organizations put on the first question the interests and health of people working in the field of football.
Representatives of the Premier League, the professional footballers Association and Football League have agreed not to resume the season until it is “safe and appropriate”, according to Sky Sports.
The whole English football was suspended indefinitely last month. A season in non-leagues of England has been completed.
Earliest possible date for a possible resumption of the English Championships call on April 30.