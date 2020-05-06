The premium of the orderlies hit in the private, partly in the public
May 6, 2020 14h08
Updated at 16h42
The premium of the orderlies hit in the private, partly in the public
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The orderlies have finally received their bonus COVID-19 of $ 4 per hour in the private residences for seniors, but in the public sector, the situation is more complex, with premiums of 4% and 8%.
The trade unions of employees to the recipients indicated, Wednesday, that, after delays here and there, in some private homes for the elderly, the situation was finally replaced. The premium of $ 4 per hour, which was granted temporarily in Quebec, was eventually paid to the attendants.
It is important to note that in the private sector, beneficiary attendants often earn 13 $ to 14 $ per hour.
Public
In the public sector, Québec announced, on 2 April, the premiums of 8 percent for the workers to intensive care, emergencies, in long-term care and in the screening clinics, and 4 percent for other health workers.
The premium of 4 per cent has been paid to all, but the additional premium of 4 percent (to reach 8) has not yet been, since it is necessary to determine what a worker is entitled to, in whatever unit of care and for how many hours. The calculations are more complex.
During the announcement, on 2 April, ministers Christian Dubé and Danielle McCann had estimated that 69 000 workers should receive the bonus of 8 percent, and 200 000 of 4 per cent.
These premiums were to be retroactive to march 13.
In the public sector, the orderlies are gaining 20,55 $ at the first level and up to 22,35 $ the fifth and final level. The training requirements are however higher than in the private sector.